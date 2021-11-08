News

Bud Spencer? It is not Italian – Il Tempo

Zach Shipman
Clamorous gaffe by Augusta Montaruli during the November 5 episode of Oggi è unaltra Giorno, a program broadcast on Rai1 conducted by Serena Bortone. The deputy of the Brothers of Italy ran into the obstacle Bud Spencer, the stage name of Carlo Pedersoli, one of the most famous actors of Italian cinema. “Giorgetti said Salvini has to decide whether to be more Meryl Streep or Bud Spencer. I don’t know what role Giorgia Meloni reserves for ”, highlights Bortone, addressing the honorable member of Fdi, who replies in a dry manner:“ We are Italians, therefore neither one nor the other ”. Immediately the study goes to the assault of Montaruli, pointing out to her the oversight in the chorus: “Bud Spencer, however, is Italian”. She tries to get out of the embarrassment like this: “Yes sure, but I say … In any case we do not lend ourselves to these figures”.


1 minute read
