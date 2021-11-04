Bud Spencer or Meryl Streep? Here’s what Salvini chooses

Listen to the audio version of the article

Giancarlo Giorgetti often speaks in metaphors. Usually he favors football clubs, if only for his long and careful knowledge of the ball and its protagonists inside and outside Italy since in addition to being an avid Juventus fan, he is also a huge fan of Southampton, an English team from the Hampshire city of the same name. . On the other hand, it is not known about his tastes as a cinephile. But from what we can understand, with reference to his latest statements, he should not particularly appreciate the Spaghetti western.

The cinematic metaphor

In fact, he urged the leader of his party, Matteo Salvini, to leave behind the Bud Spencer character to devote himself to more relevant “Oscar-winning” interpretations, albeit as a “co-star” no less than with Meryl Streep, who has bring home three. Now this comparison with Carlo Pedersoli (this was Bud Spencer’s real name) suggests that for the Minister of Development his party leader is a bit like those characters who throw punches here and there, making themselves loved by the public and also by the box office. (translated into politics: electoral consensus) but destined to remain prisoners of their role and, in the long run, to be sidelined without obtaining any international recognition.

The unfinished Europeanist turn

And the point is precisely this: Salvini’s credibility, his “unfinished” pro-European turn, which still sees him today as an ally of Le Pen and Alternative für Deutschland, “to say one thing” and then “do another”, to to support Mario Draghi’s government that pushes green passes and vaccines and then do the “honors” of the house to the no vax denier, Jair Bolsonaro. The leader of the League – according to Giorgetti – “has not yet decided”. But he must do it quickly – he warns – because “westerns have gone out of fashion”. In his role as a film agent, however, he does not tell us which script is ready for its leader and who is the reference actor to be inspired by. Since we are talking about Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro comes to mind with whom he shot several films.

Salvini prepares a showdown with the minister

However Giorgetti anticipates that it would be a “supporting role” because for the Minister of Development the only one who can aspire to the Oscar – remaining in the metaphor – remains Draghi. Salvini, however, does not agree at all and is preparing to corner Giorgetti in the Federal Council. In the meantime, send an unequivocal message. The secretary of the Northern League calls Orban and Morawiecki to accelerate the formation of the new EU sovereign group. The opposite of what the minister was asking. As Bud Spencer says in “They kept calling him Trinity”: “Do you have bullets? I had a long discussion and ran out of arguments ”. Good vision.