Bud Spencer, the daughter: «The quote from Giorgetti? It gratifies me, but dad has nothing to do with politics “

Gratified by the quote, because “evidently it is appreciated a little by everyone”. But also convinced of the fact that the fights between him and Terence Hill “cannot be combined with politics”. In the aftermath of the citation of Bud Spencer by the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, in the context of those statements that have created a great turmoil in the League and more generally in the political debate, the daughter of the actor, Cristina Pedersoli, clarifies what effect it has on her that, from time to time, both on the right and on the left, someone mentions her father in contexts other than her experience.

Giorgetti’s quote from Bud Spencer

“Matteo is used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed to him to be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama. AND difficult to put Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep in the same film. And I don’t know what he decided… », were Giorgetti’s words, reported in the book by Bruno Vespa Why Mussolini ruined Italy (and how Draghi is healing it), out tomorrow with Mondadori Rai Libri.

The actor’s daughter: “She left a good mark”

“Bud Spencer was often summoned, he was remembered with jokes both to the right and to the left. This transversality makes me smile, because evidently it is appreciated a little by everyone», He commented to theAdnkronos Cristina Pedersoli. This, he added, “I am very pleased, because it has left a good mark in the” child and genuine heart “of each of us, without political signals either of one verse or another. This gratifies me a lot, and these are things that make me smile, as long as they are done with irony and affection ».

The precedent: when Salvini cited Bud Spencer

“I believe – added Pedersoli – that probably a reference was made to my father because, once, Salvini made a joke saying that he and Di Maio they were like Bud Spencer and Terence Hill“. “Whenever there is some dispute that is a bit strong, reference is made to Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, because they represent in some way the struggle of feelings, of ideas», Continued the daughter of the actor, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 87. Carlo Pedersoli in his life never made a secret of being a man of the right and he also ran for the regional, when he ran for the presidency Francesco Storace. But on the character, the daughter specified that «I do not think, however, that their battles (by Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, ed) can be united with politics because theirs was a fight in defense of all, in defense of the weakest. It was cathartic, for a good purpose ».

A “good giant” that belongs to everyone

“Their fist fights – recalled Pedersoli – they were bogus because there was no blood, there were no bruises, there was nothing. They were symbolic to make people understand when it is necessary to stop with injustices ». Bud Spencer, the daughter then stressed, “he was peaceful in life, he was the gentle giant, the personification of good fighting evil. His films like Banana Joe surely they had gods social issues, they fought the slow bureaucracy, but – he concluded – it was a general and not a specific discourse ».