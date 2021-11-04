Bud Spencer wasn’t with the “red” hippos: he was right-wing. But does “Repubblica” know?

“To who Bud Spencer? To us!”He shouts it, in the name of left, a reader of Republic outraged that Giancarlo Giorgetti compared to the likeable and unforgotten giant of our cinema none other than Matteo Salvini. “Hands down“, Seems to intimate tal Manlio Rossetti from Milan in his letter to Francesco Merlo. For him there is no discussion. “Bud Spencer – dare – he does not look like Salvini because he is certainly left-wing“. In reality it is above all that “surelyWhich more and better than a treaty explains the alleged superiority of ours leftists.

A reader: “Bud Spencer was on the left”

In order to demolish the daring similitude of the minister Northern League player, Rossetti also sets up a bignamino of political anthropology. “Left I amthe myth of good giant and generous and never fatal punches“. In addition to “the beans“, obviously. You see a mile away that of the Bud Spencer couple movies –Terence Hill, Rossetti must have done real feasting in the past, with some indigestion of character attached ideological. “Bud – concludes – he fights for the poor indigenous people. Ecologist in Africa, as an animal activist also saves the hippos“. A little more and transformed the icon of the genre “punches and laughter“In a forerunner of Greta Thunberg.

In 2005 the actor applied for Forza Italia

It goes without saying that sympathy for an actor makes you see him with other eyes. Mr. Rossetti from Milan liked to imagine Bud Spencer in version watermelon and that is green out and Red inside. And he did so with such enthusiasm as to induce Merlo to answer by hiding the truth from him, namely that Bud Spencer was one of theother party. He had political sympathies, yes, but in a completely opposite direction to that enthusiastically and apodictically decided by his fan from Republic. He even went as far as running in 2005 under the banner of Come on Italy in the regional elections of 2005. He explained the reason himself, in his own way: “I share everything he has done Berlusconi“. It is the only one punch politician launched by the actor. But, judging by the reticence of Republic, it still hurts so much.