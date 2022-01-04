Budget Law 2022: no car incentives

As we all know, unfortunately, the auto sector was one of the most affected by the crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has hit our (and not only) country since February 2020, and continues to scare the population, before everything regarding health, but also for the economy, in great crisis.

Many, too many sectors that have suffered and continue to suffer from Covid, the consequent lockdowns, the rise in infections, the numerous variants of viruses in circulation. The automotive sector today also finds itself facing another problem, again due to the slowdowns resulting from the pandemic situation: the scarcity of microchips and semiconductors, absolutely essential for the construction of new vehicles. Deliveries of new vehicles are late, the very long waits for customers.

Car incentives: what happens in 2022

In this continuous climate of uncertainty and problems for the entire automotive sector, severely tested due to the restrictions introduced in 2020, the travel restrictions, the closure of activities and the consequent decline in the purchasing power of many Italian families, sales have almost stopped in some months of 2020, to then recover, mainly thanks to car incentives.

Those who need to change their old car (the car fleet in circulation in Italy is one of the oldest) prefers to wait and postpone the purchase until better times. Between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 the incentives introduced, however, have given a good boost to registrations. But those who expected new bonuses and forms of support from the government also in 2022 will unfortunately be disappointed: it will not.

The Budget Law 2022

No auto bonus, as we know, in fact, the 2022 Budget Law was also approved by the House at the end of the year, and in the text no new forms of aid have been introduced by the government for the auto market. In addition to motorists, even the UNRAE association was nothing short of dismayed by the choice of the Executive, above all because some members of the Government, in recent months, had actually already spoken (and promised) about new measures to support the automotive sector. . And instead, not even the shadow.

The reaction of the sector associations

UNRAE is not the only one baffled by the government’s decision, quite the contrary. There were also many protests from other associations, including Anfia (national association of the automotive industry sector). Experts estimate a hypothetical decrease in registrations of approximately 161,000 units in the year, in the absence of incentives. Many companies in the sector are obviously worried by these tragic numbers, after two years of continuous problems and certainly not brilliant turnover.

The Uilm national secretary, Gianluca Ficco, comments on the Executive’s decision in this way: “The absence of the bonus is emblematic of the lack of interest our Government shows for the ecological transition in the automotive sector. The joke is that the government adopted incentives for electric cars when they were not produced in Italy, while today that we produce them they let them decline. It almost seems that we are working against national interests ”. It is only hoped that the government led by Mario Draghi, in the first months of this new year, decides to introduce car incentives. We will see the evolution of things.