Budget Law 2022: superbonus and other building bonuses between extensions and innovations

With the Law of 30 December 2021, n. 234, published in the Official Gazette of 31 December 2021 no. 310, SO n. 49, and effective from 1 January 2022, most of the building bonuses have been extended until 2024. The Superbonus has also been extended, with rescheduling of the deduction rate. At the same time, the possibility of using the options for the discount on the invoice and for the assignment of credit was also extended. In this regard, it was also specified that, for all building bonuses, the deductible expenses also include those incurred for the issuance of the compliance visa and the certificates and sworn statements. Finally, a new deduction of 75% was introduced for the expenses incurred in 2022 for the elimination of architectural barriers.

The Budget Law extends the terms of the “Superbonus” facility as follows.

The deduction is up to 110% for expenses incurred up to 31.12.2023, 70% for the expenses incurred in 2024 and 65% for expenses incurred in 2025, in case of interventions carried out:

– from condominiums, – by the sole owner (or co-owner) of the entire building consisting of two to four real estate units); – by individuals, on real estate units located within the same condominium or in the same building entirely owned, for “towed interventions”); – by non-profit organizations, voluntary organizations or social promotion associations;

The deduction is up to 110% up to 31.12.2023, for interventions carried out by IACP and equivalent entities (including interventions carried out by natural persons on individual real estate units within the same building) and by building cooperatives with undivided ownership, provided that as of 30.6.2023 they have been carried out you work for at least 60% of the total intervention.

Finally, the deduction is up to 110% up to 31.12.2022 for interventions carried out by individuals on single-family buildings, provided that at the date of 30.6.2022 work has been carried out for at least 30% of the total intervention.

The obligation to affix the compliance visa even in the case of use of the deduction in the tax return, except in the case of a declaration presented directly by the taxpayer to the Revenue Agency, or through the withholding agent who provides tax assistance.

By decree of the Minister of Ecological Transition, to be issued by 9.2.2022, the maximum values ​​must be identified for certain types of goods in order to certify the adequacy of the expenses incurred.

Certificate of congruity of expenses with regional and DEI price lists (art. 1 c. 28)

It is specified (by amendment to paragraph 13-bis of art. 119 DL 34/2020), that the price lists identified by the Ministerial Decree 6.8.2020 Requirements “, and therefore the regional price lists and the DEI price lists, can be used as a reference for the purposes of ” certification of fairness on the expenses incurred for bonuses other than the Superbonus (seismabonus, façade bonus, interventions for the recovery of the building stock).

Other “building bonuses”: extensions (Article 1, paragraphs 37-39)

Extended, in relation to expenses incurred until 31.12.2024:

– the 50% personal income tax deduction for the restoration of the building heritage referred to in art. 16-bis, co. 1 of the TUIR, within the maximum spending limit of 96,000.00 euros per property unit;

– the “mobile bonus” (art. 16 co. 2 of Legislative Decree 63/2013), with a spending limit of € 10,000 for expenses incurred in 2022 and € 5,000 for expenses incurred in 2023 or 2024; – the seismabonus referred to in paragraphs 1-bis and following of art. 16 of Legislative Decree 63/2013 (deductions 50%, 70%, 75%, 80% and 85%) – the “seismabonus purchases”, due to the buyers of the properties referred to in art. 16, paragraph 1-septies of Legislative Decree 63/2013; – the so-called “eco-bonus”, due in relation to the energy requalification of existing buildings pursuant to art. 1, paragraphs 344 – 349 of Law 296/2006 and art. 14 DL 63/2013; – the “green bonus” pursuant to art. 1, paragraphs 12 – 15, L. 12.27.2017 n. 205.

The “facades bonus” (introduced with art. 1, paragraphs 219 – 223, of Law 160/2019), is extended until 31.12.2022, but the rate is 60% (instead of 90%, due for expenses incurred in 2020 and 2021).

On the other hand, the extension of the bonus for the expenses for the charging columns of electric vehicles, pursuant to art. 16-ter DL 63/2013: for these expenses, if incurred from 1.1.2022, only the superbonus is due in the event that they are “driven interventions”.

New deduction for interventions aimed at overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers (art. 1 c. 42)

A deduction from the gross tax is introduced, up to its amount, for the

documented expenses incurred from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 for the implementation of interventions aimed directly at overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers in existing buildings.

The deduction is up to 75% and must be divided into five equal installments. It is calculated on a total amount not exceeding:

– euro 50,000.00, for single-family buildings or for real estate units located inside multi-family buildings that are functionally independent and have one or more independent accesses from the outside; – 40,000 euros multiplied by the number of real estate units that make up the building for buildings consisting of two to eight real estate units; – euro 30,000 multiplied by the number of real estate units that make up the building for buildings consisting of more than eight real estate units.

It is possible to exercise the options for the discount on the consideration or the assignment of the credit.

Option for the discount on the consideration or for the assignment of credit (Article 1, paragraph 28)

The possibility of opting for a discount on the consideration or for the assignment of credit, in place of the direct use of the deduction in the tax return, is extended for the same duration (as per the extensions) of the building bonuses.

Proof of adequacy of expenses and approval of compliance are always required, except for “free construction” interventions and for interventions for a total amount not exceeding 10,000.00 euros (except for those facilitated with the facade bonus) .

The deductible expenses also include those incurred for the issuance of the compliance visa and the certificates and sworn statements, on the basis of the rate provided for by the individual tax deductions due in relation to the individual interventions.

