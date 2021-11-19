Budget Law: “Dear Draghi, where did the clean car go?”

Where did the transition to green cars go in the Budget Law? The main automotive associates ask Mario Draghi. “Italy wants to make the transition of mobility _ write _ without allocating funds to support the demand e of the offer “. On the other hand, a “strategic plan is urgently needed to avoid serious environmental, economic and social damage“.

Supports for supply and demand have disappeared

The associations representing sustainable mobility and the automotive industrial and commercial chains are unanimous. In fact, in the Budget Law they are completely absent measures to address the ecological transition of mobility.

“Despite the active participation in the work of the “Automotive Table” _ reads a press release _ has produced several proposals for intervention, both of industrial policy for the reconversion of the automotive supply chain, and of multi-year planning to support the purchase of zero and very low emission vehicles for citizens and businesses, the Institutions, on the occasion of the economic planning of the country, they seem unwilling to intervene“.

The only European country that does not help consumers

According to the signatory associations, the failure to foresee an intervention, this “it is added to the absence of specific measures in the PNRR in the “energy transition and sustainable mobility” component“. In this way theItaly becomes the only European country with an important automotive manufacturing vocation, “che does not support and route the consumer towards the purchase of zero and very low emission cars and commercial vehicles, nor does it intervene with specific measures to safeguard employment levels“.

Thus the 2030-2050 targets are at risk

These choices, the Associations warn, “are likely to not to let Italy reach the targets on the penetration into the fleet of vehicles with zero and very low emissions set by the National Energy and Climate Plan and the reduction of CO emissions 2 to 2030 and 2050, set at a European level and signed by our country“.

The signatories then turn to President Draghi, to the competent Ministers Giorgetti and Cingolani, as well as to Minister Franco. They ask for a prompt remedy “keeping faith in the announced commitments and implementing the long-shared measures“.

– Do you want to be part of our community and always stay informed? Subscribe to the newsletter and YouTube channel of Vaielettrico.it—