Budget law, the ceiling on tax benefits for banking combinations is checked. Bper and Banco Bpm peaked yesterday on the stock market

Among the measures contained in the 2022 budget law, dismissed Thursday by the Council of Ministers, there is also a provision that yesterday it ditched several bank stocks on the stock exchange. Banco Bpm closed down 7.3%, B for minus 6.4% while Mps and Unicredit managed to contain the decline by 1%. In essence, the government announced that the tax bonuses provided for in the event of mergers between banks (the so-called Dta, deferred tax assets) will be extended until next June 30th. But, while before their amount was established to 2% of the assets of the banks involved in the merger, now a ceiling of 500 million euros. In short, this will be the maximum limit of the benefit in terms of tax credits, even if the value of 2% of the assets should exceed this threshold.

The scenarios for a potential bank risk, which investors always like a lot, they are therefore less inviting and this explains the sharp retreats recorded on Friday on the markets. Banco Bpm and Bper (together with Popolare Sondrio) have long been seen as possible protagonists of a future marriage. Banco Bpm is also discussed in relation to a possible union with Unicredit. With the new rules the tax benefits would be reduced by about 2 billion euros.

Unlike Banco Bpm and Bper, yesterday Mps withstood the blow falling on the stock market by about 1%. Yet the new rule “Takes away” from the Sienese bank tax benefits in favor of a potential buyer for approximately 1.5 billion. But the bank is still in the hands of the Treasury which, in one form or another, will have to deliver a billionaire dowry to those who agree to take over it. With a lower outlay on the side of tax benefits, the Mef could instead strengthen the premium in terms of the size of the capital increase, i.e. injection of fresh money into the bank that Unicredit had claimed to be at least 6 billion euros.