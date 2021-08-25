Budweiser buys NFT and .eth domains | Bullish on Ethereum

Budweiser, one of the most important beer brands in the world, makes its debut in the world of Ethereum and specifically of NFT and domains .eth.

An important move by one of the brand best known in the world, which confirms the enormous attention of the sector corporate for the world of non-fungible tokens and more generally for the protocol ecosystem driven by Vitalik Buterin.

Even Budweiser in the world of Ethereum – with already substantial investments

Extremely news bullish for Ethereum – in a moment of slight market downturn – on which you can also bet with eToro (here to get a free and unlimited demo account), intermediary with technical analysis directly on the chart and with services fintech exclusive – such as i CopyPortfolios for those who want to invest in different cryptocurrencies in a single title – and with the CopyTrading for those who want to copy or spy on the best investors in the world. They are enough $ 50 to switch to a real account.

Almost $ 100,000 for a .eth domain!

The expense is important, at least for us mere mortals. Budweiser has indeed spent 30 ETH, which at the current price are worth approx $ 95,000, to take home the domain beer.eth, domains that work within the protocol of Ethereum and which are one of the most interesting themes in the world of NFT today.

An important economic commitment – which signals the interest on the part of Budweiser for a protocol, Ethereum, which continues to be the dominant one in the decentralized web, DeFi and even gods NFT. Furthermore, it is a sign that it is not just games from nerd and as enthusiasts – but of something that can radically change even the horizon corporate on a global scale.

Loading... Advertisements

The domain, as it is known, can also be used as replacement for the address of our wallet and is already very popular among users of a certain profile who haunt the Ethereum ecosystem.

Also buy yourself NFT

Budweiser’s shopping doesn’t stop there. The group linked to beer Bud he also brought home an NFT which is now used as picture profile for the group’s Twitter account. The price, as reported on OpenSea, would have been approx $ 25,000.

Budweiser’s first moves in this ecosystem – which could multiply in the future, following the example of several listed companies that have begun to take a liking to us in a sector that is among the most lively at the moment in the sector blockchain.

What does this mean for Ethereum?

It is certainly an excellent sign – as it confirms the enormous interest of the corporate world in everything that revolves around Ethereum. An interest that we have incorporated into our own Ethereum forecasts, strongly bullish by the end of the year and also in the medium and long term.

The possibilities that are offered by the blockchain are limitless – and what is happening with NFT and also with protocols .eth I am an unequivocal sign of this. Those looking for an investment closer to the institutional world – today no longer necessarily have to look to Bitcoin – because ETH, at least by field of use, is as popular as the king of cryptocurrencies.