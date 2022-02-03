Buenos Aires, counterfeit cocaine: 20 dead and 74 hospitalized. “Perhaps deliberately adulterated”

Twenty dead and 74 hospitalized in hospital a Buenos Aires for having consumed adulterated cocaine: the drug would be cut with a toxic substance, perhaps with opioids. The Argentine Ministry of Health reports that, of the 74 people hospitalized, 18 are in intensive care and connected to mechanical respirators. Experts are still analyzing cocaine to understand what it contained.

The judicial authorities are following several leads to trace the drug dealers, but one hypothesis is that the drug was intentionally adulterated for a settling of scores between traffickers. This was declared by the Attorney General of San Martín, Marcelo Lapargo, who added that a story with these numbers had never been seen in the province of Buenos Aires: a fact that suggests that it was not a mistake in the handling of cocaine.

Argentine police said the cocaine was sold in the Puerta 8 neighborhood of Buenos Aires in San Martin, a poor neighborhood north of the city, and that a dozen people were arrested. The Ministry of Health has specially set up a emergency commission to follow the evolution of hospitalized cases in real time and manage the distribution of the necessary drugs to the victims.