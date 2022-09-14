“Buenos Aires in Miami?”: She is Argentine and showed all the details of the new fashionable neighborhood for her compatriots

Agostina Tanquía is an influencer, or digital creator, of Argentine origin who usually shares fashion and lifestyle tips and, above all, tips for traveling and getting to know the United States, specifically Miami, where he resides.

Argentines have been classified by different real estate companies between the foreigners who acquire the most real estate in said cityso the community has maintained steady growth in recent years.

“We are in North Beach, many say that in the future this is going to be the little Buenos Aires”, This is how Agos begins the video in which he shows one of the places that promise Argentines to feel at home because of the gastronomic offer.

In particular, he stopped at a business called Patagoniawhich has branches in Hollywood, Sunny Isles and North Beach, and sells everything from typical Argentine croissants to empanadas, pizzas, alfajores and yerba mate. In addition, it has an important selection of wines imported from Argentina to accompany each meal. The video ends with Agos enjoying a breakfast with different pieces of pastry, coffee and the famous crumb sandwich.

On another of her shopping trips, the influencer visited a Latin supermarket where she found various products for nostalgic Argentines in the United Statessuch as a box of cornstarch alfajores for $7, a jar of dulce de leche that is for sale between $4.29 and $7, depending on the size, and the popular alfajores cachafaz, at $15 per box. Among other things, he found a wide variety of yerba mate from 6 dollars per half kilo. Recommendations that have been appreciated by his followers.

The Knife It was another of the gastronomic proposals that he decided to review in his account. “If you are in Miami and you feel like eating a super asado I recommend this place”, he says at the beginning of his tour of this restaurant all-you-can-eat $40 at night and $30 during the day to access a wide variety of pastas and salads, in addition to the cuts of meat that can be ordered at the bar, and dessert is included in the price.

Agos, who is also a youtuber and on networks, created a specific profile to talk about the United States -@agosaenusa- is one of the many users who make original content dedicated to those who, like her, moved to the United States.

On TikTok, for example, they tend to group under the hashtag #argentinosenmiami and show their new life there step by step, from how they managed to obtain residency to the job they have and the cost of living in Miamia city that for decades has been culturally influenced by the different Latin nationalities that reside there.

The most recent census in the United States, taken in 2020, showed that indeed Miami is the city with the most Latinos in the country, with 68.6% of its population in the entire metropolitan area. In addition to the Cuban, the communities Colombian, Argentine, Venezuelan and Brazilian They are the most numerous in the region.

Among the factors that make Miami one of the favorite destinations for Latinos when they migrate is the language because More and more companies are looking for Spanish-speaking employees to respond to the cultural diversity of the city. The clips on TikTok that answer questions about visa procedures and the cost of living in the United States are a reflection of growing mobility, backed up by statistics.