Buffa talks about the Davis Cup won by Italy in 1976

In the golden year of Italian tennis and on the occasion of the ATP Finals in Turin, #SkyBuffaTell come back upstairs Sky to pay homage to the constancy and determination of National Blue Tennis Team of 1976, starring Panatta, Barazzutti, Bertolucci, Zugarelli, led by Pietrangeli. Federico Buffa dedicates his story to Davis Cup conquered in that year: #SkyBuffaTells Davis ’76 -The other Camino de Santiago. The chronicle of those times, personal memories and sporting backgrounds are intertwined to give life to a new unmissable original Sky Sport production. Appointment from Friday 12 November at 6 pm on Sky Sport Uno with the first episode. The second episode will follow, from Friday 19th November at 5.15pm on Sky Sport Uno and from 9.15 pm on Sky Documentaries with both episodes. Also streaming on NOW and on demand on Sky Q in the #SkyBuffaRacconta section.









Year 1976, Buffa was a 17-year-old boy while the men’s national tennis team won the Davis Cup, the highest team competition in this sport. Federico Buffa on Adriano Panatta The great adventure of Davis of ’76 of the Italian team must be framed within the unreachable ’76 of Adriano Panatta. We are in the year in which Adriano Panatta reaches full competitive maturity, establishing himself as the leader of the team and achieving victories at the Internazionali d’Italia and Roland Garros. At his side Paolo Bertolucci, Corrado Barazzutti and Tonino Zugarelli, led by Nicola Pietrangeli, non-player captain. Federico Buffa on Nicola Pietrangeli Nicola Pietrangeli the strongest tennis player of all time in our country, twice champion at the Internazionali d’Italia, once in Rome and once in Turin, because in ’61 it was played in Turin because it was Turin’s anniversary capital and two-time winner at Roland Garros. In the Davis Cup he has an immaculate record, 120 wins in 164 matches.

From Panatta to Berrettini, Azzurri at the ATP Finals A path, the one towards the final, not easy, almost with obstacles that in addition to the very high emotional component, is intertwined with important historical events that Federico Buffa retraces, starting from his memories of almost twenty years old. On the one hand, sport It starts from 1975 defeat with France, moment in which Nicola Pietrangeli takes over as captain. That year Italy meets Poland and Yugoslavia, the Sweden orphan of Bjorn Borg, winner of Wimbledon that year, but absent due to injury. Without their strongest champion, the Swedes are within reach of the Azzurri, who thus reach the final of the European Zone, with Great Britain and also win the last match against Australia, at home, at the Foro Italico, thus earning the final. . The story that is intertwined with sport On the other side the Russia (Former Soviet Union) leaves room for Chile without even playing. Accidents, even in this case? No. Political reasons that move the ranks of every social field, thus risking to blow up the final with Italy, in Santiago, scheduled from 17 to 19 December 1976 at the Estadio Nacional de Chile. It will be right there socio-political events linked to this final to ensure that that ofItaly in 1976 can be considered the least acclaimed Italian victory of history. In fact, in the days preceding the competition, exponents of the Communist Party and the Socialist Party press for the meeting with the Chileans not to be disputed. Only one intent: to express dissent against General Pinochet’s dictatorship. Pietrangeli, who becomes the team’s spokesperson, is adamant and leads a real dialectical battle against anyone who tries to throw the team into the media grinder, accusing the players of supporting Pinochet’s dictatorship. In this heavy climate, a Committee was even set up for the boycott of Italy-Chile. Andreotti, then Prime Minister, takes time until Berlinguer makes the final decision. The national team goes to Santiago. The Azzurri leave amid protests, while people take to the streets shouting for “Volleys are not played with the executioner Pinochet”.

The desire to win, stronger than everything



Thus the Atp Finals on Sky Sport. The guide However, Panatta launches a provocation: asks Bertolucci to take the field in the double playing a part of the match with the Red T-shirt, as a sign of protest against the dictator’s regime and solidarity with the oppressed people. The couple is confirmed as close-knit: beats the Chileans in four sets, with a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 9-7, and gives Italy a victory that will be in the national team’s palmares forever. The return to silence Despite the success achieved, the welcome at Fiumicino airport will be almost imperceptible. Pietrangeli remembers a dozen people, mainly airport employees and a few photographers, nothing more. No comments for Panatta and Bertolucci’s gesture, no note on the red shirts. Rai did not broadcast the event live, the few color images of Gigi Oliviero, who went to Chile at his expense, remain the only extraordinary document of that meeting. A victory that was never celebrated neither from the fans, nor from the newspapers, if not for some sports news article. The Italy of tennis had accomplished a great feat, deservedly winning its first and, to date, last Davis Cup, an ungenerously forgotten triumph. A story not to be missed, filmed at the Sporting Club of the Circolo della Stampa of Turin, right on the field where Pietrangeli in 1961 won the only edition of the Internazionali that were held in Turin and not in Rome. Appointment with the original Sky Sport production, #SkyBuffaTells Davis ’76 -The other Camino de Santiago from Friday 12 November at 6pm on Sky Sport Uno, streaming on NOW and available on demand.

