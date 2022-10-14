Buffalo in Argentina? What is the origin of the specimen that attacked the Mexican hunter

INN.– The buffalo that attacked the Mexican hunter Mario Alberto Canales Najjar It is a wild animal and not an animal that is raised with the proper care of a specimen intended for livestock production, various specialists explained to LA NACION.

The bighorn is an animal that was domesticated at first, but later either because it escaped or because its owners decided to free it, He ended up wandering freely through large fields with enough grassland for his food.

For almost all livestock experts consulted by this newspaper, the wild buffalo represents a danger.

“They are dangerous specimens that are on the loose, the same thing happened with the pigs; in Corrientes there are many loose and hunting them is allowed because they are a plague”, warns Gabriel Montiel.

Montiel is representative of the Rural Society for district 8, which brings together the provinces of Corrientes and Misiones, where many buffalo are raised for meat.

The hunter Mario Alberto Canales Najjar died in Argentina after being attacked by a buffalo that he had previously shot

In Argentina there is a herd of about 200,000 buffalo, of which the majority are in Corrientes (50,000) and Formosa (45,000); the rest is divided between Córdoba, Santa Fe, Misiones, Santiago del Estero and Entre Ríos.

Unlike cows, it is a much more rustic animal that requires less care and can survive in fields with lower quality pastures.

hunting grounds

Wilderness buffalo can be extremely dangerous if they have been mistreated or attacked by humans, they warn.

In fields of the provinces of Corrientes, Entre Ríos and Buenos Aires, as well as in the south of the country, there are hunting grounds that attract people from all over the worldoften influential figures from the world of politics and business.

At the end of last March, three spectacular Fairchild planes arrived at the Santa Rosa airport in La Pampa with 60 North American hunters coming for wild boar, deer and buffalo.

Beyond these species whose hunting is allowed, some seek the so-called “hunting trophies”, which are the prohibited copies.

Hunters can pay 400 dollars a day in a hunting reserve and the province of La Pampa is one of the provinces with the most hunting reserves.

Images of Punta Caballos, in Gualeguaychú, where different species are offered to be hunted; There, the president of the Mexican Hunting Federation, Mario Alberto Canales Najjar, was attacked by a buffalo.

A cattle producer preferred not to publicly share his views on how animals are treated in these game reserves, for fear of reprisals.

They are meek if you know how to take care of them

However, specialists warn that buffalo are tame if they are raised with care and proper care.

Nilda Silva is a living testimony of this meekness of the buffalo. Seven years ago she lived in the Capital and she didn’t know anything about the countryside.

Until he inherited one in his cream currentsl, about 100 kilometers from the provincial capital, near the Iberá Wetlands, and decided to start the adventure of living in the middle of “nowhere” and learn from scratch everything about these animals, to which he decided to dedicate himself.

With great passion and in a few years became one of the largest buffalo specialists in the country and its fieldinstead of dedicating itself to the exploitation of meat, is dedicated to genetic improvement.

It manages a reproduction center, the Bubaline Artificial Insemination Comprehensive Center (Ciiab), and sells semen to other producers in Argentina or abroad.

Silva reintroduced the buffalo in the Rural Exhibition of Palermo after 20 years of absence, guaranteeing that this animal would not cause incidents and without the need for any sedation.

“The buffaloes are very tame if you know how to treat them, they are very intelligent,” says Nilda Silva, head of the Comprehensive Bubalino Artificial Insemination Center in Corrientes.

In a telephone dialogue with LA NACION, he explains: “The buffaloes are very tame if you know how to treat them, they are very intelligent. I swim with the buffaloes, I climb on top of them, I can be under an animal of 1200 kilos without any risk”.

On the Ciiab Facebook page, Silva and other visitors to his field can be seen hugging the specimens. “The buffalo understand everything, they recognize your voice, what each one is called, they are very intelligent,” she repeats.

However, Nilda clarifies, the same does not happen with bighorn buffalo. “They’re like wild dogs, which run in packs and can be dangerous like wolves,” he notes.

meat and milk

Buffaloes are raised all over the world with the dual purpose of exploiting meat and milk, very good for cheese and other derivatives.

However, in Argentina only explode the meatbecause reproduction without adequate genetic care caused it to lose the dairy gene, Silva indicated.

Even in some areas of the country, buffalo meat is sold as “steer”.

