NewsUS

Buffalo shooting: At least 10 killed in attack investigated as racial hate crime in New York state

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 14 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

The community gathers near the crime scene.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The suspect traveled several hours to the supermarket in Buffalo where he committed the massacre.

At least ten people died this Saturday and three others were injured in a shooting that occurred in a supermarket in the city of Buffalo, United States.

The suspect in the attack entered the busy Tops Friendly Market supermarket on Saturday before opening fire while using a camera to live stream the attack on the social gaming platform Twitch, police said.

Authorities reported that an 18-year-old man was arrested at the crime scene. Hours later he was identified as Payton Gendron, from Broome County, New York.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime. The supermarket is in a predominantly black neighborhood north of Buffalo. The surrounding area is mainly residential.

Source link

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 14 3 minutes read

Related Articles

US Embassy responds on reunification, visa lottery and other categories

4 hours ago

Shooting at Buffalo Supermarket Leaves At Least 7 Dead – NBC New York

4 hours ago

Video | Funeral For Al Jazeera Journalist Ends With Israeli Police Charges Against Funeral Procession | Videos

5 hours ago

Small Plane Catches Fire After Crashing on Bridge – NBC 7 Miami

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button