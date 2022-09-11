Buffalo wings-style chicken wings: the recipe that drives Scarlett Johansson crazy

Scarlett Johansson publicly revealed her favorite food, and as expected, her loyal fans were quick to recreate this delicious and crispy buffalo chicken wing recipe.

Scarlett Johansson She is not only a pretty face, she is also a very talented woman and this has been shown in the different productions in which she has participated. But in addition to delighting everyone with her beauty, Johansson has also been able to conquer her entire audience with her charisma.

Source: Foodbeast

According to what was broadcast to the therecipe portal, the favorite food of Scarlett Johansson They are the buffalo chicken wings, as expressed in this portal, this was the reaction of the actress when she was told about the subject: “My God, I am obsessed with buffalo chicken wings. I’m addicted to it.”

This was more than enough reason for his followers to want to learn how to prepare this delicious recipe, because buffalo wings are a typical American cuisine recipe.

Ingredients to prepare buffalo chicken wings for 4 people:

12 chicken wings

200g of a hot sauce of your choice (it can be a little more or a little less, depending on how hot the sauce in question is and your taste for spicy)

100g of butter

1 teaspoon and a half of cayenne pepper or ground chili

1 teaspoon and a half paprika or paprika

One teaspoon of garlic powder

100g of flour

1 splash of vinegar

1 teaspoon cornstarch (fine cornmeal)

salt and pepper

a pinch of sugar

Oil

Preparation mode:

Cut the chicken wings if they are not chopped. Once this is done, put them in a bowl, where you will season them and add flour, a teaspoon of paprika and another of the cayenne or chili pepper.

Mix everything well with your hands, so that in this way the chicken wings are impregnated in the mixture. Reserve in the refrigerator for an hour and a half. At the end of the scheduled time, fry them with plenty of oil, for approximately 10 minutes, or until they are golden.

While these are cooking, you can prepare their special sauce, in a separate bowl, add the butter and melt it over low heat. Then, add the hot sauce, a pinch of sugar, a dash of vinegar, a teaspoon of garlic powder, a teaspoon of paprika, another teaspoon of cayenne or chili pepper and the teaspoon of cornstarch, stir everything well and cook over heat low for about 10 minutes.

As a tip, when removing the chicken wings from the oil, you can place them on absorbent paper, in this way you will eliminate any excess of it.