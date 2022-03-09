Buffett: the best strategy in times of war

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to fuel sales on the world’s major stock exchanges, many are wondering what Warren Buffett’s strategies are in this period. Considered a beacon for many investors, the American financial, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has not yet expressed his judgment.

But in March 2014, at the time of the Crimean crisis, Buffett had already made it clear that for no reason he would sell shares. On the contrary.

“The cheaper the stocks are, the more likely they are to buy them,” he explained, adding that he wouldn’t sell even if the conflict turned into another Cold War or World War III.

“Even if that happened, I would still buy the shares. The only thing to be sure of is that if we enter a war, the value of money will decrease. It has happened in virtually every war I know of, ”Buffett continued. “So the last thing I would do is hold money during a war.”

During the same interview, Buffett also pointed out that the US stock market grew during World War II and has always marched higher over time.

“It will be much better to have productive assets over the next 50 years than to own pieces of paper or bitcoin,” he added.

Buffett’s first bet

Buffett bought his first stock at age 11, in the spring of 1942, when the United States was taking heavy losses during World War II, he recalled in his letter to shareholders for 2018. The investor had bought three shares of Cities Service, investing its $ 115 in savings. According to his own calculations, if he had invested that amount in a commission-free S&P 500 index fund and reinvested all dividends, it would have been worth $ 607,000 by 2019, a 5,288x gain.

Conversely, if he panicked and bought $ 115 worth of gold, its value would grow to just $ 4,200, he noted.

“All you had to do was understand that America would fare well over time, that we would overcome the difficulties,” he explained at the Berkshire Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in 2018. “You didn’t have to pick winning stocks,” he continued. “You didn’t have to pick a winning moment. Basically you just had to decide to invest “.

Buffett reiterated his confidence in America’s long-term prospects during the 2020 Berkshire match.