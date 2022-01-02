Buffon: “CR7 should be taken as it is. Maradona? I would have forgiven him if … “

“ I would have forgiven him, it must be accepted . And then I remember when I was a child, after more than a month I still didn’t know if Diego had touched her hand or head, because he was so good at that gesture as to make it incredible “.

“I said this because I think so and on a deeper reflection I come to say that clearly the fault is not Cristiano’s, because he is the one and when you take a player of that caliber you know what you are up against. We have to understand if the others are prepared and in my opinion many players were not ready to be able to share a certain type of experience. Want it or not, everyone feels a bit Christian and this must never happen, especially in reality like Juve. When he arrived in Turin, I went to Paris. AND when i got back i saw something different, which no longer reminded me of what I had left “.