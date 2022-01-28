Buffon: ‘Dybala don’t leave Juve, I play until I am 50. Italy, depression and betting … ‘| First page

Gigi Buffon turns 44 today, the double of Dusan Vlahovic that blows out 22 candles. The Parma goalkeeper has his say on ‘his’ Juventus in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport: “He went through a moment of disorientation, now he seems on the right path. Vlahovic is the most beautiful, biggest, most surprising signing: with Haaland and Mbappé, he is the best young player in the world. It has something different, the stage presence of the big 9. And then it’s an evolution: in my time there were no 1.90 players with that dynamism. Merry in the last month and a half he has raised his antennas, he has understood that one has to stay on track and has done well to seek compactness “.

DYBALA – “If Paulo decided to stay, he would do a great thing. I would also do it by giving up something financially, but only if I felt appreciated. If I were Juve … the suggestion Dybala-Vlahovic would tickle me. Am I the future manager of Juve? I have no agreement with Agnelli, except that I am the godfather of his daughter. ”

QATAR – “I don’t dream itor more. I have always talked about the World Cup to protect myself from those who wondered ‘Why does Buffon continue?’. I actually continue because I still do things that others don’t do, but the dynamics make me think that Qatar is impossible. That’s right, the thoughts and choices of an intelligent man like Mancini must be respected. We only spoke three years ago, but it is correct to choose as it deems most suitable, also to protect the group. And then the goalkeepers are strong. Would I be useful in the locker room? These are not reflections that I can do. Of course, Chiellini-Bonucci have enormous experience … “.

BALOTELLI – “The talk about Mario can become itchy. Let’s say you have to trust Mancini. And then calling Balotelli has a logic. I don’t know if he’s right or wrong, but he has logic. On Joao Pedroa lot for me depends on how integrated one is. Camoranesi, for example, he was one of us 100%. As for Beans has something special. As Verratti, Donnarumma… and I don’t get any other names. On the contrary, Scamacca’s shot is special: I didn’t see one like this at Balotelli’s “.

ILICIC – “To get out of depression you have to cling to something inside you. I forced myself to find a way out of it. I made it after 7 months without taking medicine, even if everyone was feeding me some. I found strength by approaching art, taking emotions from paintings “.

ERRORS – “‘Executioner who gives up’ was a mistake, with today’s awareness. But I was ignorant of its meaning, as for the number 88. When you make investments, however, there is that someone could go wrong, and in my case the person who ran a company got sick. In Italy then we focus on mistakes, for the happiness of others’ misfortune, but I paid for everything with my face: I will die with the happiness of having spent myself and having lived “.

BETS – “I am the most shameful attack. It annoys me that my sporting correctness has been questioned. If I bet – and never on matches – it was because whoever lives our life must find a transgression. I don’t go to the disco, I’ve never used drugs, I’ve only ever had one woman. I bet, but that’s my business. And from there to sell matches, to recycling, to other shady things … it passes “.

PARMA – “Let’s see how we finish and how I finish. I feel the responsibility of representing the people of Parma, who give me unconditional love. And here … twist. I set myself a goal: if Italy does not go to the World Cup, I will have to aim for the next ones. It wouldn’t surprise me to find myself in great shape at 48. Didn’t Jordan rule out playing at 50? I understand, in the end he is the only one who commands: the field “.