Buffon: ‘Juve lost their team DNA with Ronaldo. Future? Mexico or United States’ | Market

43 years old and the desire to continue playing. He went down to Serie B with Parma, Gigi Buffon took stock of his future by revealing the possible next goals: “I’d like to go and play in Mexico or the United States – said the goalkeeper to the TUDN channel – These are experiences that I would like to do, but let’s see what will happen. The future? I don’t know if I will become a coach, what I will always want to do is improve. “

CHAMPIONS – “The fact of not having won it still keeps my competitive spirit alive. If I had won it, perhaps, I would have no longer had any important goal to win and I would have retired. The best goalkeepers of today? Oblak, Courtois, Donnarumma, Neuer, ter Stegen and Navas. I put them all on the same step, with Gigio who could surpass the others in a year; has the potential to overcome them. “

RONALDO – “Juventus could have won the Champions League in Cristiano’s first year, just the one in which I was in Paris and I couldn’t explain what had happened to him. Then I came back and we lived two seasons together, working very well but I think Juve have lost their team DNA. In 2017 we reached the final because we had a team with a lot of experience, but above all there was competition in the group and we were very strong and united “.