Buffon to Tiki Taka: ‘Sarri, Pirlo, Atalanta, Donnarumma and … Ventura’

The Parma goalkeeper over Juve and more: “When it seems in difficulty then it surprises, I see it as a protagonist, even in the Champions League”. On the national team: “Qatar is the excuse to continue playing, there are similarities with that of Ventura but the certainties built at the European Championship help to get out of it”

“When Juventus seems to be in trouble then they always surprise and hit the kidneys that make them win the most unthinkable trophies.” Gigi Buffon has never won the Champions League but the Lady has known it well, for twenty years and even in one season she says: “I see Juve always protagonist in every competition, then win the Champions League in recent years, against certain teams, it’s always complicated “. Even if the game … “Juve does not play badly, when Juve wins they do so as a solid, compact team that does not allow space and therefore makes the game ugly. Our Juve, who reached the final twice, was solid, then they didn’t win because they played against Barcelona and Real Madrid that were four times better than us. But without those characteristics we would never have reached the final ”, said the Parma goalkeeper interviewed to Tiki Taka – La Repubblica del Balloon, the sports talk show hosted by Piero Chiambretti on Italia 1.

Sarri, Pirlo and Ronaldo – Buffon’s is a qualified opinion on Juve’s crossing in the desert in recent years. Starting from Sarri: “The coach had a lot of difficulties with us because at the beginning he had some small frictions with someone. The spark has not struck. After a month, he realized that the kind of work he was used to doing would have to revise him and he would have to try to mediate. And for someone like him to mediate is something demeaning. He didn’t have that enthusiasm that usually someone like him has “. Then Pirlo ‘sacrificial calf’ of a negative year: “I would not say, the sacrificial calf gives the idea of ​​a loser but a coach who wins the Italian Cup, Super Cup and who reaches the Champions League has not failed”. And on the last summer: “If Ronaldo was no longer convinced of staying, he was right to leave. And Allegri did well to come back because you can see that he is convinced of doing well and is convinced he can make an impact “.

Owner or second – Buffon then revealed that he was very close to Atalanta a year ago after a close courtship by Gasperini: “He knows, it happened that when I had decided to go to Bergamo I spoke with the managers of Juve and with Pirlo that convinced me to stay. They know me perfectly and have touched certain keys that have not persuaded me not to go. In any case, I love Gasperini, his calls and his desire to want me in Bergamo because according to him I was still strong to be the owner, gratified me very much “. Certain strings had begun to vibrate inside him when he was in Paris: “When we had won in the first leg of the first knockout round of the Champions League but Juve had lost I did not feel at ease for the defeat of Juve. And this thing weighed on future choices. So then I came back, I was not crazy about the idea of ​​being second but the idea of ​​being able to win the Champions League with this management and with these teammates was the thing that weighed the most. Winning it for the Juve people would have given me enormous satisfaction “.

National – Buffon has always talked about the dream of going to Qatar as fuel to move forward: “This is the excuse to continue playing. It is the motivation that everyone agrees “. But now the road is uphill, this national team risks ending up like Ventura’s: “There are similarities, the difference is that this national team has greater certainties also by virtue of the unexpected success at the Europeans. And when you have certainties it is easier to overcome moments of difficulty “. On that play-off with Sweden: “That was the antechamber of an expedition that would not have been successful. We made mistakes and we had too big shortcomings that didn’t allow us to go to the World Cup. The faults are everyone’s, I’ve always said that. When you fail, everyone does it, the staff, the coach and all the players ”.

Here Paris – Gigio Donnarumma with his arrival in Paris retraced his footsteps: “I think Gigio made a more than justified choice. This season he is having some difficulties but I think he will be a starter in the immediate future “. Buffon says about his French experience: “In February of that year I decided to quit because I was thinking of doing the World Cup and I wanted to close the circle with that. I told my agent that I wanted to quit unless he called me one of Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG. And after twenty days the call came. At which point it seemed a shame to give up a similar experience, in a similar club and with a very important financial offer like that “.

