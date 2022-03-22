‘Buffy’ Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals She Wants Zendaya To Star In Possible Reboot

the iconic series Buffy The Vampire Slayer celebrated its 25th anniversary last week, which means the cast has been talking about the series’ legacy and its possible future as a reboot. for the star Sarah Michelle Gellarwho played Buffy Summers for seven seasons, if a remake of the show were to be produced, says she already has a favorite as the new vampire slayer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar was interviewed for the new book Into Every Generation A Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts, and the actress said she fully supports a reboot of the show because the show’s mythology allows for a slayer to be born in each new generation. When asked who that person should be for the role, Gellar would simply say, “I vote for Zendaya.”

Gellar didn’t elaborate, but considering how hot he is Zendaya right now, it’s no wonder it’s on the tip of someone’s tongue for any project. Not a long time ago, Vivica Fox wanted me to play his adult daughter in a new movie from Kill Bill, if that were to happen, so it seems that these actresses think that Zendaya has the potential to kick some ass.

Although there has been no official announcement of a reboot of Buffythere have been talks about it for a while now: in 2018, studio Fox was said to be open to a reboot when the creator Joss Whedon ready to give it the green light. Since then, accusations of abuse and unprofessional behavior against Whedon have surfaced, with two sources claiming that Gellar herself had a strained relationship with him and didn’t want him talked about, so a future Buffy remake is in the offing. in we will see

