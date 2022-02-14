Bug Ethereum could generate infinite tokens. Record reward to the discoverer

A bug has been discovered, and fixed, which would have allowed create an unlimited amount of tokens ETH, the main cryptocurrency the Ethereum network relies on. The developer / hacker who reported the problem, known online as Saurik (also very active and well known in the iOS jailbreak scene, and founder of the now deceased Cydia app marketplace), received a reward of 2 million and 42 dollars (we strongly believe this is a reference to the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy). It is one of the largest, if not the largest, ever publicly documented in the history of software bug hunting.

Some necessary clarifications: the bug was discovered in the Optimism protocol, a project to make the blockchain much more scalable than it has been until now. In the past few months, the update known as EIP 1559 has been released which has more or less the same effect, but Optimism promises a much greater magnitude impact. According to the calculations, the technology of optimistic rollup has the potential of increase the scalability of the token by well over 100 times. Those who connect their wallet to Optimism are able to make “transactions in milliseconds”, and “commissions 10-100x lower”, says the official website of the initiative.