Bug in an Ethereum client causes a split, EVM-compatible chain at risk From CoinTelegraph

Bug in an Ethereum client causes a split, EVM-compatible chain at risk

A severe consensus bug affected more than half of the Ethereum network nodes, causing users running older versions of Geth to be separated from the main network.

According to Marius van der Wijden, developer of Ethereum, an unknown individual or group exploited a vulnerability in an old version of Geth, one of the most popular Ethereum clients. According to the developer, Geth clients and Ethereum nodes running software v1.10.7 or earlier risk a separation from the network.

“Users running validators need to update their nodes quickly, within the next ten hours, otherwise they would vote on invalid committees,” van der Wijden explained on Twitter.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

