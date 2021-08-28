Bug in an Ethereum client causes a split, EVM-compatible chain at risk

A severe consensus bug affected over half of the Ethereum network nodes, causing the separation from the main network of users running older versions of Geth.

According to Marius van der Wijden, developer of Ethereum, an unknown individual or group has exploited a vulnerability present in an old version of Geth, one of the most popular Ethereum clients. According to the developer, the Geth clients and the Ethereum nodes they run software v1.10.7 or earlier risk a separation from the network.

“Users running validators must quickly update their nodes, within the next ten hours: otherwise, they would vote on invalid committees“explained van der Wijden on Twitter.

“A chain split occurred on the Ethereum mainnet. The problem has been fixed in version v1.10.8 previously announced. Upgrade your nodes if you haven’t already!”

A chain split has occurred on the Ethereum mainnet. The issue was resolved in the v1.10.8 release announced previously. Please update your nodes, if you haven’t already! – Go Ethereum (@go_ethereum) August 27, 2021

The Binance Smart Chain Twitter account and other important industry figures they had already reported to upgrade Geth to version v1.10.8, as it contains a hotfix to a severe vulnerability that existed in previous releases. EVM-compatible chains may also be at risk. According to data from Ethernodes.org, 74.6% of all Ethereum nodes use Geth, but only 37.4% have updated to v1.10.8: this means that approximately 46% of all nodes on the network are potentially at risk.

“Do not transact for a while until confirmed, unless you have updated to the latest version of Geth“, he advised Andre Cronje, founder of Yearn.finance.

Although even in the past serious bugs have appeared that threatened Ethereum nodes, we have rarely seen incidents of this magnitude. In August 2020, around 12% of the network’s nodes became unusable. after a bug compromised half of the Parity nodes and all OpenEthereum nodes.

The price of Ether (ETH) has in no way reacted to the news: currently its price is $ 3,240, up 3.3% compared to yesterday.