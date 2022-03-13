Bug in Axie Infinity allows you to win battles and lead the arena mode ranking

The developers of Axie Infinity released an emergency patch today to fix a bug that was causing some Axies to crash during an arena match. “This bug is being abused in a specific way that allows cheaters to win the game,” the team said hours before announcing the new update.

Axies that exploited the game vulnerability can be detected and each case will be subject to evaluation, the developers added via their official Discord. Players would have taken advantage of the flaw and are now at risk of being banned from the play to earn project, as “those who abuse the bug violate our terms of service,” the note states.

You’ll know if you have one of these Axies because the home screen will display the loading icon and never load the Axie image. Also, if you try to queue with a bugged Axie, you will see an error message. Axie Infinity Team via Discord.

The bug allowed a player to win game after game during their duels in the arena. In this way, they could quickly climb the ranking by multiplying the cups won in a short time and add Smooth Love Potion (SLP) tokens with no delays and virtually no skills.

Some users took to Twitter to report who have seen how others players have added a streak of consecutive victories, without suffering defeats and doubling the number of cups won in a short period of time. However, there are also those who believe that the developers of the project cannot punish the gamers for the errors that your platform has.

Users report that some players could enable a Japanese Axie to cause an error in the opponent to win battles. Source: @spamandrice/ youwitter.com

“Do you expect 2 million people to be honest when you yourselves haven’t been from the beginning?” added @JockKlx.

Axie Infinity is a project that is still in development and therefore, bugs and glitches have plagued the community frequently. These range from the collapse of its servers, the introduction of constant changes and high transaction fees in its Marketplace, which generated criticism from the community, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Axie Infinity’s popularity drops as glitches proliferate

Axie Infinity was released in 2020, but its popularity exploded in the middle of last year when more than 2 million players were active daily on its platform. But recently, as other play to earn projects proliferate, Axie’s popularity has dropped and today it is no longer the most sought after game in the ecosystem.

DAppRadar data currently shows that Axie Infinity is in the eleventh spot among decentralized gaming apps. Projects like Splinter Lands and Alien Worlds are leading the ranking with higher average active users and trading volume.

Axie Infinity is no longer the most popular decentralized application in the world of play to earn games. Source: Dappradar.

It remains to be seen if in the future, the developer of Axie Infinity, Sky Mavis, manages to give a boost to the popularity of his project after having taken measures to save his economy. Among them, it eliminated the daily missions and the adventure mode based on challenges, tall with the idea of ​​reducing the issuance of the SLP token.

However, an additional incentive is needed to attract players since the assets of the project have lost value and players complain that their winnings keep falling.

The SLP, while relatively stable so far in 2022, has lost 70% of its value in the last year after hitting its all-time high of $0.36 in May last year, as Coingecko shows.