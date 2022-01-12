Bugatti Chiron on the Autobahn, prodigious speed: the video is impressive

A Bugatti Chiron on the German Autobahn at full speed: prodigious acceleration, the video really leaves you speechless

There Bugatti Chiron is one of the super cars of the French company owned by the Volkswagen group. It went into production in 2016, it has in fact replaced the Veyron and its name derives from that of the Monegasque driver Louis Chiron.

It’s a real one very high performance racing car, two-seater and with central engine. A body made entirely of carbon fiber, the price is also really remarkable, considering how to buy it you need to shell out well 2.6 million euros, not really a figure from all budgets.

The car, on the other hand, is really performing; a 8.0 liter engine Supercharged V16 with 4 turbochargers generate a maximum power of 1500 horsepower for a maximum torque of 1600 Nm. The gearbox is a seven-speed DSG dual clutch. And the speed? Electronically limited to 380 km / h, you can touch the 420 hours with a second key to be inserted in the central tunnel in order to activate the electronic parameters set for this speed. Burning acceleration, on the other hand; just 2.4 seconds for 0-100, 6.1 to reach 200 and 13.6 to go from 0 to 300 times.

Bugatti Chiron, the video on the Autobahn at 400 times



Radim Passer, wealthy Czech real estate developer, tried the Chiron on a’German autobahn, where there are no speed limits.

A section of the Autobahn A2 near Wittenberg, “with 3 lanes and with 10 km of straight with a slight descent in the middle“He specified in the margin of the video, for”visibility along the entire route. Safety was a priority, so the circumstances had to be safe” has explained.

The video, on the other hand, is remarkable. In the video published, his Bugatti can be seen starting from a standstill from a lay-by and speeding up rapidly and steadily until it reaches really prohibitive numbers. A’acceleration from fear, with the odometer coming to touch i 414 km / h.

Of course they are behaviors not to be imitated because they are dangerous. In Italy, it is strictly forbidden to reach these speeds on the motorway, where the maximum limit is 130 km / h. For this type of violations, the withdrawal of the driving license and very high fines are triggered.