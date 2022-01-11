Bugatti, his latest model not a supercar but an electric scooter

Bugatti is a car manufacturer well known for its cars that are able to entertain the lucky ones who can get behind them. Even this brand, however, has decided to propose a vehicle for electric micro-mobility , following the trend that sees different manufacturers launch similar vehicles. At CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Bugatti launched an electric scooter, a model which, however, it did not develop on its own. Indeed, the company collaborated with Bytech International to create this vehicle for electric micro-mobility.

This scooter has interesting features for the category to which it belongs and since we are talking about a Bugatti branded product, it could only be like this. It has a clean design and can be chosen with the classic blue color of the car manufacturer’s hypercars. The frame is made of magnesium alloy, a material that allows you to save a little bit on weight. On the scale, the scooter scores a weight of 15.9 kg. There is, of course, the front and rear lights. Peculiarity, behind there is a system that projects the Bugatti logo on the road. The sides of the platform are also illuminated.

The wheels are 9 inches to offer a good compromise between agility and ride comfort. The scooter also has direction indicators. The engine offers a power of 700 W and allows the scooter to overcome slopes of up to 15 degrees. There are three driving modes available: Economy, City and Sport. There maximum speed reaches 30 km / h. To power the engine a 360 Wh battery which allows one maximum distance up to 35 km.