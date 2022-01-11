Bugatti, his latest model not a supercar but an electric scooter
Bugatti is a car manufacturer well known for its cars that are able to entertain the lucky ones who can get behind them. Even this brand, however, has decided to propose a vehicle for electric micro-mobility, following the trend that sees different manufacturers launch similar vehicles. At CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Bugatti launched an electric scooter, a model which, however, it did not develop on its own. Indeed, the company collaborated with Bytech International to create this vehicle for electric micro-mobility.
This scooter has interesting features for the category to which it belongs and since we are talking about a Bugatti branded product, it could only be like this. It has a clean design and can be chosen with the classic blue color of the car manufacturer’s hypercars. The frame is made of magnesium alloy, a material that allows you to save a little bit on weight. On the scale, the scooter scores a weight of 15.9 kg. There is, of course, the front and rear lights. Peculiarity, behind there is a system that projects the Bugatti logo on the road. The sides of the platform are also illuminated.
The wheels are 9 inches to offer a good compromise between agility and ride comfort. The scooter also has direction indicators. The engine offers a power of 700 W and allows the scooter to overcome slopes of up to 15 degrees. There are three driving modes available: Economy, City and Sport. There maximum speed reaches 30 km / h. To power the engine a 360 Wh battery which allows one maximum distance up to 35 km.
The accumulator can be removed to facilitate charging. A full charge of energy can be done in about 4 hours from a home socket. On the handlebar there is a display showing the remaining charge and speed. For the moment it is not known when the scooter will arrive on the market. No information even on the price. Given the brand, it is possible that it costs something more than the “common” electric scooters.