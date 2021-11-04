Bugatti Rimac: the new era begins

THE MARRIAGE AMONG THE HYPERCARS – After the announcement of the past months here is the signature, the group is officially born Bugatti Rimac. The two manufacturers of exclusive hypercars join forces for the next energy transition, sharing technologies and industrial expertise.

THE COMPANY STRUCTURE – Bugatti therefore passes from the Volkswagen Group to the new joint venture Bugatti Rimac, of which Rimac Group holds a 55% stake while the remaining 45% is owned by Porsche, which also holds the role of strategic partner, appointing two members to the board of directors of the new Franco-Croatian group. Mate Rimac (pictured below) holds the position of CEO of Bugatti Rimac. In the’image above the investment scheme of the new company, in which Hyundai Motor is also involved as a shareholder of the Rimac Group. Rimac Techology, which deals with the development, production and supply of technologies, components and electric powertrains remains in the sole hands of the Rimac Group.

SYNERGY – According to the intentions this marriage will lead to a substantial technological acceleration for both companies. In fact, the Bugatti will be able to access the skills necessary to proceed with the electrification plan for its cars, given that the energy transition process will also affect the hypercar sector. While for the Rimac, will consolidate its position as leader in the mobility of the future, acquiring industrial skills and greater access to capital in the development of technologies and hi-tech solutions.