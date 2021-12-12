Bugatti Sur Mesure, the program for exclusive cars

Bugatti also lands in the world of customizations. The historic French supercar manufacturer has in fact opened the division Bugatti Sur Mesure (literally “bespoke Bugatti”), a program dedicated to the wealthiest customers who can choose to make their car even more unique.

The first Bugatti to leave the “Sur Mesure” production line is one “Retro” Chiron Pur Sport (the supercar that challenged the green hell of the Nurburgring) which takes inspiration from the exploit of Louis Chiron who, aboard his Type 51 number 32, won the French Grand Prix in 1931. The livery of the French supercar customized at the request of an anonymous customer has in fact several references to the victorious two-seater. First of all, the number 32 hand painted on the doors on the iconic light blue paint used by the racing cars of the French house in the 1920s and 1930s. pattern in red tint with Bugatti logo which, starting from the headlights, “runs” along the entire hood of the car until it reaches the base of the front windshield.

Even the interior, obviously, they have been customized “themed”, with the number 32 embroidered by hand on the seat headrests and the red pattern with the logo of the historic manufacturer from Molsheim printed on the door panels. The “32” and “Grand Prix” motif has been hand painted (with a special silver paint) on the center console made of black anodized aluminum. In short, a model to say the least exclusive of which, however, we don’t know the cost nor the wealthy client.

It is easy to assume, however, that the customized version of the already expensive Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport (among the precious pieces of Cristiano Ronaldo’s garage) has seen its price rise not a little. Unlike other manufacturers, the French brand will not produce completely new models, but will “reinterpret” some of its most successful vehicles, thus creating a car that is not only unique, but also exclusive. The customization department created by Bugatti, in fact, will take care of customer requests, designing all the news from scratch.

It will then be the task of a team of professionals make all the modifications by hand designed and approved: from the new livery to the interiors, all the new components will be made and customized by hand, to give each customer a unique experience.