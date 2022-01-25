Buick Roadmaster convertible, “Rain Man” car up for auction. Model from 1949, bought by Dustin Hoffman after production of the film

MILAN – The Buick Roadmaster Cabriolet of ‘Rain Man’ will go to auction in the next few days. The car, from 1949, is one of the two that were used to record the famous film, released in 1988 and starring the brothers Charlie and Raymond Babbit, respectively played by Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman. The second of the two also bought the car after the film was processed. The actor has owned the car ever since and only appeared in public at a Buick Car Club event in 1989. “The Buick has been in storage for too long,” said Hoffman, “when it should be driven. enjoyed, and loved “.

The Roadmaster is powered by 150 hp, sent to the rear wheels via a 2-speed automatic transmission. The Buick has independent front suspension and four drum brakes. Bonhams, the auction house that will start selling on January 27, expects the ‘Rain Man Buick’ to sell for between $ 150,000 and $ 250,000 due to its link to Hollywood movie history. The Buick is not the only ‘movie car that went up for auction recently, but it is accompanied by a Porsche 911 Turbo from the movie’ Bad Boys’ that sold for $ 1.43 million at a Florida Mecum auction. Also this coming weekend, a 1976 AMC Pacer, from the movie ‘Waynès World’, will be auctioned by Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale.