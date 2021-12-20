Build Back Biden, a presidency to be rebuilt

NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images US President Joe Biden participates in a briefing on disaster recovery efforts taking place after tornados struck several US states in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 13, 2021. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP via Getty Images)

Other than Christmas toast. For US President Joe Biden, December is a ferocious month that gives 2022 a very uphill future. The double race of the Omicron variant and inflation is contrasted by the sinking of the “Build Back Better” (BBB), the nearly two trillion dollar spending plan in which the White House has chosen to merge welfare reform and struggle to climate change. That plan, at least in its current form, “is dead”, American newspapers write in the aftermath of the “great rejection” announced by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin: without his vote, the plan has no chance to pass in the Senate, the which opens a new phase of negotiations that promise to be exhausting.

For Biden, this is the worst blow suffered by his presidency to date. Eleven months into his tenure, he has an approval rate of 42% (according to Gallup), lower than that of any other recent president except Donald Trump, who never garnered majority support during his four-year term. The stop imposed by the centrist Senator Manchin on the BBB is destined to undermine even more his image as a reconciler, already compromised after the heavy electoral defeat in November in Virginia.

“I cannot vote on this law. I just can’t. I tried in every human way possible to find a reason, but it didn’t convince me. That’s a no, ”West Virginia senator Manchin said in an interview with Fox News Sunday. In explaining his rejection, the centrist referred to the gallop of inflation, the high public debt, the obstinacy of the Democrats who do not want to change a comma of the text and their “desire to shape society in a form that makes you vulnerable “.

The White House responded angrily, accusing him of breaking his promise to find common ground and pass the bill. The West Virginia senator “contravened the commitments and promises made to the president. His is a sudden and inexplicable change of course ”, thundered White House spokesman Jen Psaki assuring that Biden does not intend to give up on Build Back Better because these are too important measures to take a step back. “We will continue to pressure Manchin to review his position. We will find a way to move forward next year, ”he assured.

The most radical wing of the party is furious. Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders has urged Democrats to schedule the vote on the measure in the Senate despite Manchin’s opposition making it impossible to approve, and to force the centrist senator to “vote against the internal world.” Manchin, Sanders accused, “does not have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America.” Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, one of six progressive Democrats who voted against the infrastructure plan last month to spur the party to approve welfare and immigration spending plans as well, accused Manchin of “obstructing the the president’s agenda and the people’s agenda ”.

Insult aside, both the White House and the Democrats know that compromising with Manchin is the only way to have at least some of the broad measures contained in the BBB approved. His support, in fact, is crucial in a Senate where the dem have a minimum margin of control and Republicans are united in their opposition to the bill. Also uncertain is the position of Kyrsten Sinema, a moderate senator from Arizona, who has not yet publicly pledged to support the plan.

The uncertainties about the future of the maxi welfare and climate plan are worrying the markets, as evidenced by the decision by Goldman Sachs to revise the GDP estimates downwards. “Failure to pass the Build Back Better has negative implications for growth,” says the US bank, which now expects GDP to grow at an annualized rate of 2% in the first quarter compared to 3% previously. Goldman Sachs also reduced its GDP forecast for the second quarter to 3% (from 3.5% previously) and for the third quarter to 2.75% (from 3% previously). With headline inflation hitting 7% over the next few months in our forecast before it starts to decline, Goldman argues, the inflation concerns Senator Manchin and others have already expressed are likely to persist, making the transition more difficult. . The Omicron variant is also likely to bring political attention back to virus issues and away from long-term reforms. “

Compared to the BBB odyssey, jumping through hoops to see the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed last month seems like child’s play. Progressives in Congress had pushed for the Build Back Better to be paired with the Infrastructure Bill in hopes of securing the former. In September, the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had promoted an effort to decouple the two bills. “This is exactly what we warned would happen if we separated Build Back Better from the infrastructure plan,” Senator Ilhan Omar commented on Twitter.

The climate in the Democratic party is increasingly hot as Biden risks succumbing to a harsh winter. If the Omicron variant is a puzzle and a blow to all governments, in Washington this is doubly true. The White House is drawing criticism from public health experts who are calling for more urgent measures, from tests to the obligation to mask, to the global sharing of vaccines. The country has recently exceeded 800,000 deaths from Covid. In several areas, hospitals are again in trouble, and the push for vaccination has stopped below expectations. Here at Build Back Better – literally “rebuilding better” – there is not just a plan, but what remains of a presidency.