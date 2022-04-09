Build the robot of your dreams with the UNAM certified course – Enséñame de Ciencia

Build a robot and controlling it through a cell phone sounds like a crazy idea and at the same time fascinating. If you are a lover of robotics and would like to start from scratch to design and program a robot with precise movements and that complies with orders impeccably, read on to find out how, you will only need time and interest.

It is worth mentioning that knowing basic knowledge about programming, electronics and mechanics can speed up activities. However, they are not a requirement to enter the program, since each element will be explained in detail along with its functions.

An robot It is a machine capable of executing complicated tasks automatically, that is, they are designed to execute specific orders by humans or computers through control devices, in the same way they can also be autonomous and are part of the day to day in the society. Following this line we can understand that robotics is found everywhere from companies, hospitals or even schools.

The robotics It is one of the sciences that assiduously seeks to innovate the design, operations, structure and manufacturing of robots. As a result, be more efficient in various fields such as military, space, medical, domestic, to name a few.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) In collaboration with Televisa Foundation make the training course available to the public “Robotics”under the instruction of Doctor Enrique Ruiz Velasco of the Research Institute on the University and Education.

During the course of the program, the instructor will provide a theoretical learning about the construction of a robot. Basic concepts will be instructed step by step; from how to create, design, program and connect to the cell phone; Later, the knowledge learned during the sections will be put into practice.

The purpose to be achieved through this course is to motivate users to continue learning about science.

Regarding the modality, it should be mentioned that it is 100% online and “at your own pace”. Although no deadline or schedule is established, it is recommended to study from two to four hours per week, to conclude in an estimated time of five weeks.

It is available at no cost on the platform coursera. At the end of the course there will be a certificate with curricular valuewhich will be useful to attach to your profile LinkedIn or other documents.

The course will address a wide variety of topics, below is the index:

Unit 1. How will we work in this course?

Unit 2. Let’s talk about robots

Unit 3. Building my first robot

Unit 4. controlling my robot

Unit 5. Programming my robot

Unit 6. What else can we build?

Link to the course: Robotics