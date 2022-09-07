Build your buttocks like Shakira: the 3 best exercises given by your coach

If you are looking for new ways to build your buttocks, the best is to take inspiration from celebrity trainers, who help shape the bodies of your favorite actresses, singers or it-girls. Very famous in Hollywood, Anna Kaiser work with Shakira for several years and even helped the singer prepare for her iconic Super Bowl performance in 2020.

Her Instagram account is a great way to discover new routines to strengthen different areas of your body. In the case of the glutes, the coach recommends three very effective exercises that you can do at home.

3 exercises to strengthen your buttocks and legs

Anna Kaiser helped Shakira train ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

These exercises not only work the glutes, but also the outer and inner thighs as well as the calves. Anna Kaiser has a methodology focused on mindfulness and believes that these movements will help you connect to your body, focus better and boost your energy. Here are the 3 best exercises according to the expert.

Exercise 1

Get into a squatting position, feet together and arms straight, touching the ground only with the tips of your fingers, without any support. Raise the soles of your feet, supporting yourself only on the toes, and do 20 reps. Your thighs should stay close to your hips, and when you lift your feet, your knees should touch your chest. This exercise, in addition to being effective for strengthening the glutes, is very useful for working the calves.

Exercise 2

Extend one leg as if you were going to do a side lunge, keep it bent in line with your knee, turn your foot to the side, then forward and finally push your body up. While performing these movements, your opposite leg should always remain straight to act as a fulcrum. Perform 10 repetitions for each leg.

Exercise 3

To perform this exercise, you will need two towels. Lie on the floor and put the towels under your knees to avoid slipping, back straight, shoulders relaxed. Contract the buttocks and abdomen. Slide your legs out and in. Anna Kaiser explains that the longer you extend your legs, the greater the effort. After 10 repetitions of large movements, maintain the same position and complete 20 repetitions with smaller, faster movements.

Translation by Sandra Proutry-Skrzypek

Article originally published on Vogue Mexico