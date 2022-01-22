Building a Bitcoin Economy in South Africa

As acceptance of cryptocurrencies widens, so do the impacts on the lives of those who hold them. South African Hermann Vivier used Bitcoin to empower township communities that could benefit most from the financial freedom of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, are no longer part of an underground movement with little-known technology. These digital assets are now intertwined with some of the financial industry’s biggest movement makers.

Over the past year, data revealed that Bitcoin processed 62% more transactions than PayPal every quarter. It has been a great year for PayPals cryptocurrency integration in countries around the world.

Additionally, VISA, the financial services giant, reported that nearly a quarter of global businesses welcome payments via digital currencies. With such wide acceptance by legacy institutions, accessing crypto as a financial tool is important.

For some, access to crypto is not only important, but a component of financial inclusion not offered by traditional services. In Pakistan, a duo of brothers used NFTs to raise money and support a community around their charity that serves waterless communities in the region.

In the Philippines, the cryptocurrency-based game Axie Infinity has helped people from a wide range of different backgrounds gain access to financial instruments.

Meanwhile in South Africa Hermann Vivier saw the potential of Bitcoin to reach an underserved community in a local township. He started Bitcoin Ekasi, bringing crypto financial services to the township, through his existing project The Surfer Kids’. The kids on the program come from some of the poorest local townships: Isinyoka, Asazane and Fairview.

Learn by example

To first understand the innovation behind the idea of ​​bringing financial access via Bitcoin to South African townships, it is important to understand what they are in the first place. In the context of South Africa, the terms “township” and “locality” typically refer to “the racially segregated, often underdeveloped urban areas”. From the end of the 19th century until the end of apartheid they were reserved for non-whites, ie Indians, Africans and colored, ”according to Wikipedia.

Most townships are on the outskirts of more established cities. They have less than desirable living conditions. As with many other marginalized communities, accessing financial tools and services is more often a challenge.

In 2019, Vivier discovered the Bitcoin Beach project. It started in El Salvador with an anonymous donation of Bitcoin to the city of El Zonte. The donation was used to build Central America’s first wave park. The introduction of Bitcoin through the initial donation has increased the use of Bitcoin and transactions in the area.

The founders of the project told BeInCrypto in a previous interview that “The main reason for creating this project was to see a change in the community. A change that opens up new opportunities for us and for the whole

The community benefits from these new opportunities “. Hermann Vivier saw how something like this could impact his community. Plus the viability of Bitcoin in the larger region. “What Bitcoin Beach did was illustrate that yes, Bitcoin is not just a speculative commodity, or store of value, but it can function as a medium of exchange, taking it one step closer to a fully fledged and viable alternative currency. “.

“And this is what we are trying to emulate with Bitcoin Ekasi: to create a Bitcoin economy in a South African township,” Vivier said.

A typical South African township

Equal Access

As with Bitcoin Beach, Vivier’s project began with an anonymous donation, “I spent the months of June, July and August 2021 educating The Surfer Kids’ coaches about everything related to Bitcoin, while they worked to identify and enter the township stores willing to accept Bitcoin as payment for groceries. By the end of August we involved at least one shop and started paying The Surfer Kids coaches a small portion of their salary in Bitcoin, which they spent to buy groceries. “

Shortly after the first store accepted the project, others followed suit.

“We have involved three stores so far, and since August our coaches have spent just over R6,000.00 (about $ 400) on Bitcoin between these three stores.”

By slowly integrating local businesses, people have more financial opportunities. Plus, financial opportunities without the same traditional family barriers.

“We have identified a total of 13 stores in the city and have contacted about half of them so far. The feedback is generally positive. The proverbial penny falls for sellers as soon as we can illustrate that Bitcoin is real money that could easily be converted back into fiat currency, or used to purchase real world goods and services across a variety of different platforms. “

The project has an updated map of potential and participating local offices.

Financial freedom for everyone

For Hermann this is more than stimulating a local economy, it is about empowerment and freedom

“One of the most important lessons learned from the Bitcoin Beach project is the understanding that it is a misconception to think that the poor are not interested in saving. In reality, low-income individuals have simply never had access to an efficient form of savings. Fiat money is a melting ice cube. Even if you don’t understand what inflation is or where it comes from, nowhere are the effects felt more acutely than in the communities where people live for the day ”.

Vivier pointed out that money is an inevitable instigator of global productivity. However, the system we have now often favors a very specific portion of consumers. If projects like Bitcoin Beach and Bitcoin Ekasi can target vulnerable groups, Bitcoin can provide a kind of financial freedom.

“Bitcoin presents an alternative. A solid, fair, transparent and, above all, decentralized money system. Widespread adoption of Bitcoin could alleviate many of the otherwise seemingly unsolvable social ills that plague our societies. Things like waste and public spending, corruption at the highest levels of

finance and endless wars “.

Crypto in South Africa – will it lead to financial freedom?

In general, the acceptance and regulation of Bitcoin in South Africa is a hot topic. Earlier this week, prominent crypto CEOs in the country said 2022 is a great year for federal regulation to be adopted.

If this manifests itself in South Africa, as in many places, the Bitcoin Ekasi project will open many doors. Just as Bitcoin Beach preceded El Salvador’s mass adoption of crypto.

“It has to be illustrated that Bitcoin Beach was not just an isolated fluke. If Bitcoin Ekasi is successful, then it becomes less plausible to denounce Bitcoin as a legitimate, alternative and better currency available to anyone. “

Projects at the intersection of finance and technology in underserved communities highlight the indiscriminate nature of crypto.

“Ultimately, if Bitcoin can succeed as a medium of exchange and store of value in a South African township and help that township community with financial empowerment, then there is very little reason to imagine that Bitcoin cannot succeed in. any other place “.