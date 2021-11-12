Building an electric car pollutes more than making a thermal – Electric

COP26 highlighted the willingness of some car brands, states and institutions to choose a total transition to electric cars to reduce the level of emissions. Among those who would like to sign this proposal there is also Volvo which has already announced the stop to the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2030. The Swedish carmaker, however, has published an interesting study that compares the production of an electric car and that of an endothermic engine vehicle, highlighting how building an EV is much more polluting than building a car with a diesel or gasoline engine. Starting from the weight that the batteries cover.

Volvo has in fact outlined a much more complex picture in the analysis of what is the best solution for the mobility of the future, studying the carbon footprint of the entire life cycle of its XC40, from the procurement of raw materials to production processes on the lines. assembly up to power supply e driving for a total of 200,000 km, concluding his analysis with the disposal costs. The construction of a C40 Recharge, full electric version of the range of this model, involves 70% more emissions than the construction of an XC40 with a normal ICE engine (Internal Combustion Engine), as both cars are built on the same platform and share many of their components. At the time of delivery, therefore, the so-called green cars carry with them a much more significant CO2 footprint than a normal petrol or diesel car. Beyond the list costs, with prices that still guide the choices of many motorists given the large gap between an EV and a thermal, the real difference in terms of pollution is at the time of use.

A possible meeting point between the carbon footprints of the two models it could be the power supply but a lot depends on what is the source of the electricity with which the electric car is charged. Volvo has analyzed several scenarios in this case: taking into account the global average electricity supply, a Volvo C40 Recharge will have to travel 109,918 km before it can be compared to an XC40, while producing 15% less overall emissions than the ICE vehicle. If, on the other hand, we consider the energy supply of the EU28, the European Union plus Great Britain, the reduction in emissions rises to 30% with the breakeven point between the two versions arriving after 77,248 km. A very interesting study that accurately photographs a complex situation that is too often faced superficially.