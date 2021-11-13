Building bonuses 2022 individuals and companies, what are the deduction criteria

For building bonuses from 2022 for individuals and businesses, what are the access criteria for tax deductions? In this regard, in fact, there is a substantial difference between the access criteria for tax deductions by individuals. And those that are foreseen, instead, for companies and commercial entities.

In the first case, in fact, the criterion to be applied is the so-called cash one. While in the second case the so-called criterion of competence. So let’s see, for building bonuses from 2022 for individuals and businesses, what it is.

Building bonuses from 2022 for individuals and businesses. What are the access criteria for tax deductions?

In detail, for building bonuses starting in 2022, and for the following years if still valid, the cash criterion follows the year of payment of the work. So if the natural person beneficiary of the tax deductions pays the work in 2022, then the bonuses can be reported in the tax return the following year. Then, in the 2023 return for income received in the 2022 tax year.

For the building bonuses from 2022 for businesses, however, the criterion that is followed, as mentioned above, is that of competence. That is, the date on which the client carried out and completed the work refers. Regardless of whether the jobs have been paid for or not.

Tax deductions for construction, look at the various deadlines up to the year 2025

Furthermore, for building bonuses starting from 2022, we remind you that there are various deadlines. For example, the 110% super bonus will be there until at least 2025.

But for single-family houses only until the end of 2022. As reported in this article.

The facades bonus, reduced from 90% to 60%, has also been extended for the whole of 2022. While all the other main building bonuses have been extended until 2024. Starting from the eco-bonus and passing through the sismabonus and the bonus renovations. But also, among the building bonuses from 2022 and up to 2024, the furniture bonus and the green bonus.