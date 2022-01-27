Building bonuses, a brake on costs

The construction costs compass arrives to obtain sworn certification and access the discount on the invoice or transfer credit for works over 10 thousand euros. The decree of the Minister of Ecological Transition is being finalized with the “Definition of the maximum specific all-inclusive costs that can be facilitated, for certain types of goods, in the context of tax deductions for buildings” in implementation of the provisions of the 2022 budget law. The decree is the result of a concerted effort with the representative associations of the construction world (see other article on page). The indications in Annex A will show the figures to be taken into account for certain works. The figures are to be considered all-inclusive and to be kept in mind as a maximum subsidized ceiling. If an intervention costs more in substance, the benefit will cover up to the amount reported in the eco-price decree and will be entirely borne by the taxpayer.

All-inclusive costs. The decree defines the maximum all-inclusive costs, broken down by type of intervention, for energy efficiency interventions (eco-bonus, super-bonus, house bonus, facade bonus and incentive for electric charging stations) in cases where access options are discount on invoice and credit transfer. Pending these indications provided by law, the declarations continue to be prepared with the price list of the Dei publishing house which has six publications relating to the various restructuring interventions. The application has aroused controversy due to the risks of seeing the sworn statements rejected pending the decree with the new price list, drafting sworn statements on the basis of old rates. The novelty is represented precisely by the request, by the legislator, for works that exceed 10 thousand euros, and for which a discount is requested on the invoice, or credit assignment, to swear the costs that is to demonstrate that the prices are congruous.

The squeeze on the transfers of the support decree 3. The mechanism will now also have to be coordinated with the innovations contained in the support decree 3, approved on Friday 21 January by the council of ministers which inserts a new squeeze on the possibility of assigning the credit or receiving the discount on the invoice (see ItaliaOggi of 22/1/22).

Attachment A. Attachment A of the decree and above all the amounts shown are to be considered all-inclusive of any further costs. In particular, for the individual items, in order to formulate the final figure, the specific all-inclusive cost for photovoltaic systems, electrical energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging columns was also added, with values ​​similar to those envisaged for the Superbonus. The decree also takes into account the increase in costs. At the moment we are thinking about how to quantify the increase in the prices of raw materials but the figures given in Annex A will be the result of a comparison and will take into account the increases that have been felt in all sectors, including construction.

Compared to the old annex, some prices have now increased by 200%.

The new rules of the budget law. In the budget law, as previously mentioned, the anti-fraud decree law (dl 157/21) was merged.

The new rules established, among other things, that the price lists identified by the decree of the Minister of Economic Development of 6 August 2020 also apply to other building recovery and energy requalification interventions. and the compliance visa obligation has also been extended to the case in which the so-called Superbonus is used as a deduction in the tax return, except for the case in which the return is presented directly by the taxpayer, through the use of the pre-filled declaration prepared by the Revenue Agency or through the withholding agent who provides tax assistance;

It is therefore established that in order to establish the fairness of prices, to be certified by a qualified technician, it is also necessary to refer to the maximum values ​​established, for certain categories of goods, by decree of the Minister of ecological transition.