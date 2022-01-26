Building bonuses and credit assignments: chain transfers prohibited

Credit transfer of building bonuses (art.121 of the Relaunch decree) and of those relating to anti Covid bonuses (art.122) limited to a single step. This is the important novelty contained in the Sostegni ter decree to introduce new anti-fraud restrictions, in particular on super bonuses, eco-bonuses, renovation bonuses, seismabonus and facade bonuses.

Stop to chain sales

The new rule introduced by the Sostegni ter decree provides that the tax credit is assigned only once and this will mean that:

– the beneficiary of the deduction will still be able to assign the credit to other subjects, including banks and financial intermediaries, but these will not be able to assign it in turn;

– suppliers and companies that do the work and apply the discount on the invoice will be able to recover the discount in the form of a tax credit and transfer it once to other subjects, including banks and financial intermediaries, but they will not be able to transfer it to them time.

In establishing that i credits that already sold on 7 February 2022 they can only be subject to a further transfer, the Sostegni ter decree provides that all contracts stipulated in violation of these rules will be considered null and void.

The possible effects of the new rule

Remarkable is the concern of the operators of the building market (And financial) since, if the new rules are confirmed, all operators who do not want to use the tax credits they have in their belly as compensation, or who have exhausted their availability limits, will be interested in selling them as soon as possible.

There is no doubt that the building concessions (and, in particular, the superbonus 110%) have been an extraordinary driving force for economic recovery in the phases of the pandemic; but the real engine that sustained the entire construction sector and its related industries was precisely there possibility to opt for the credit assignments due from the tax relief. In fact, above all from the possibility for taxpayers to discount and assign the tax credit also with chain transfers a financial marketplace within which, however, there are also many subjects of dubious tax ethics among the so-called general contractor.

Placing themselves among professionals, companies and taxpayers, some subjects have not always operated transparently, taking advantage of the inevitable slowness with which the State is able to counter illegal and abuses in the context of fraudulent operations that the Revenue investigations and the first investigations of the judiciary would quantify in several billion euros.

If, then, the need to tackle fraud can also justify restrictive measures, with this sudden closing to circulation of credits in fact, the consequences are also affected by thousands of citizens and legitimate businesses engaged in energy and seismic redevelopment and who will now probably have to review the contractual conditions with the owners, with consequent risks of market paralysis.

Moreover, the limitation on the transferability of receivables is in addition to other recent innovations still full of critical issues, such as theobligation to certify congruity expenses and compliance visa for building bonuses and continuing to imagine curbing abuses by stopping construction sites through bureaucratic checks and operational limitations would not seem to be the best solution.

In any case, it is now clear that the IT tools and databases available to the Revenue are not able to promptly verify all the subsequent steps of the transfers, even between subsidiaries, failing to prevent abuses. Therefore, against fraud, price lists are certainly not enough and to counter the proliferation of improvised operators it is necessary to take measures, but in this way serious companies will also be affected.

