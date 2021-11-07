Building bonuses and credit assignments, more checks are needed: the alarm from the Revenue Agency

After almost a year of operation of the platform for the credit transfer, from the Revenue Agency comes the fraud alarm: the Financial Administration, after an initial round of checks, has discovered 800 million non-existent credits, mostly concerning building bonuses.

According to the latest data from AENEAS, about € 19.3 billion moved on the platform in the last 12 months, of which:

6.5 billion for credit transfers and discounts on invoices linked to the 110% super bonus;

the other 12.7 billion for the remaining building bonuses.

ENEA data refer to the period up to 30 September 2021: to get a clearer picture, we will have to wait until the end of November, when the deadline for sending tax returns falls.

Building bonuses and credit transfer, fraud alert from the Revenue Agency

The director of the Revenue Agency Ernesto Maria Ruffini took stock of the situation on tax credits sold in an interview with Sole24Ore published on November 6, 2021. According to i controls carried out by the Revenue, most of the frauds relate to building bonuses, in particular it concerns non-existent credits relating to interventions never carried out. Sometimes even in favor of unaware people, that there were invoices relating to interventions never carried out in their tax drawer.

At this point, these credits are “moved” and sold to intermediaries, and then finally monetized. These are operations that the Revenue Director defines as “refined”: they are carried out by people supported by fraudulent organizations and with a certain know how.

These phenomena add to the reports of the UIF (Financial Information Unit) of the Bank of Italy regarding the risk that these credits are purchased with money from illegal operations to reinsert them into the legal circuit.

Building bonuses and credit assignments, more checks by the Revenue Agency are needed

Approximately 800 million euros of credits characterized by “Obvious elements of fraud”, but it should be emphasized that these are concessions introduced in the middle of the emergency period, when the government’s priority was to inject liquidity into the economic system.

The verifications therefore they have been structured ex-post, but it is evident that theirs effectiveness And limited. But what to do to prevent these fraud? This is an issue that needs to be addressed at the political level. According to Ruffini’s advances, the Government is working from a regulatory point of view to facilitate interventions before the offenses are committed, “Otherwise chasing the money later becomes difficult”.

We remind you that in your own reserved area on the Agency website, you can join the invoice consultation service to verify their correctness.