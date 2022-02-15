Building bonuses and State frauds, because the Superbonus has nothing to do with it. And the squeeze on the sale of tax credits is “unjustified”

First point: the Super bonus 110% it does not have anything to do with it. The fraud has focused on the other reliefs, starting with bonus facadesfor which the 2020 law did not provide no control preventive. Second point: block the assignments of credits subsequent to the first, such as the Draghi government decided to do it at the end of January, it puts in difficulty those who have to complete the renovation of the house or the redevelopment of the condominium but “does not discourage scamswhich occur above all in the previous step: the one in which the deduction for non-existent works is requested “. Pasquale Saggesecoordinator of the tax area of ​​the National Foundation of Accountantsjust got out of an audition in front of the Budget Committee of the Senate on Sostegni ter decree. The one with which the Draghi governmentin the wake of the investigations that have brought to light offenses for 4.4 billion, has in fact forbidden to sell more than once the tax credits deriving from the building bonuses. The judgment of the experts is a rejection.

Whether behind the political controversy over scams or the temptation to limit spending on the public purse, “this is a unjustified and unjustified reaction“, Argues Saggese. “The big scams have already been stemmed with the anti-fraud decree of November 2021, which makes the discount and the transfer of all tax credits subject to preventive checks what were foreseen from the outset for the Superbonus. But that decree came when i oxen had already escaped. The problem is what was not done in the previous year “. That is from 15 October 2020, when theRevenue Agency in implementation of Relaunch decree of the Conte government 2 activated the electronic channel to communicate the choice between discount on invoice And transfer to third parties of the credit deriving from building renovation, recovery or restoration of the facade, energy requalification, reduction of seismic risk, installation of photovoltaic systems and columns to recharge electric vehicles.

To revive construction and make Italian buildings more efficient,article 119 of that decree introduced the very generous possibility of “renovating one’s home for free”, recovering 110% of the amount spent. Net ofdoping effect on the marketwhich fed i price increases of raw materials and on which we are now running for cover with a decree that sets ceilings for each intervention, the Superbonus has proved to be quite resistant to scams. Because in order to obtain it, paragraph 11 requires the presentation of the compliance visa issued by an accountant or employment consultant e sworn certificationby a qualified technician, of the appropriateness of the expenses incurred. A double level of control that limits considerably the risk that the Inland Revenue will receive requests for deductions for works that have never been done, on ghost buildings or with inflated invoices after agreement between the taxpayer and the company. Not surprisingly, as emerged from the director’s hearing Ernesto Maria Ruffinionly the 3% of the frauds concerned the 110% bonus.

If “the oxen have run away”, as Saggese says, it is because of another article of the same law, the 121which governs the “Transformation of tax deductions in Discount on the consideration due and in tax credit transferable “. The object in this case are all the numerous building bonuses, from the superbonus to the al 90% to redo the facades up to those 50 to 85% for various individual measures of energy requalification and reduction of seismic risk. In writing the law, the legislator forgot about the controls: for surrender the credit does not need a visa, certification or work progress. The only safeguard is the ordinary ex post control activity of the Revenue, which however takes a long time. The same applies to article 122 sui credits for shops and shops (a discount on rent) and for the sanitation and purchase of protective devices. Sweaters so large as to leave the scammers themselves incredulous in some cases, such as those intercepted in the context of an investigation by the Rimini Gdf commented: “Lo Italian state is crazyIt’s a thing… they want to be inc ** sides practically“. Result: a substantial green light to fake companies created ad hoc to monetize false deductions by defrauding the treasury. Money that will be difficult to recover and which risks weighing heavily on the balance sheets of groups that have large amounts of credits in their stomachs, starting from Italian post.

As is evident, the problem therefore concerns – more than sales – the first link in the chain. The one in which credit is “born”. The anti-fraud decree put in place by the Draghi government last November, after Ruffini’s first alarm, intervened exactly on this, expanding the certificate of conformity and certification of congruity to all the bonuses, as well as giving more power to intervene to the Revenue that within 5 days, if there are risk profiles, can suspend the effects of the credit transfer. “This stopped the big frauds”, continues Saggese. “With these preventive checks, a new squeeze was not needed: does not penalize fraudsters but who really needs to give up credit to complete the work. In this way, businesses are made to fail and restructuring is left to the middle ”. It is no coincidence that the government is now preparing to take a half-step backwards allowing, if the advances are confirmed, up to three transfers through certified channels.