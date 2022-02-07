Building bonuses and works under 10 thousand euros: what changes

News on jobs related to building bonuses under 10 thousand euros: the compliance visa and certification will no longer be required for expenses below that amount.

This was established by the 2022 Budget Law: the obligation of a compliance visa and certification of the appropriateness of the expenses envisaged for the assignment of the credit or the discount on the invoice does not apply to bonuses other than the superbonus to works already classified as free building activity and to the interventions of total amount not exceeding 10 thousand euros, performed on the individual real estate units or on the common parts of the building.

The faq of the Revenue Agency clarify what changes with the new rule and how to exercise the option for the assignment of credit in the event of free building interventions and works under 10 thousand carried out in 2021.

Building bonuses and works under 10 thousand euros, the novelty

As reported by the faq of the Revenue Agency: “Considering that this regulatory provision enters into force on 1 January 2022, it is believed that it will be applied with reference to the option notifications for the discount on the invoice or for the assignment of credit sent to the Revenue Agency starting from that date.

It follows that for the expenditure incurred, also through the discount on the invoice, on 1 December 2021 for the aforementioned facilitated interventions in free construction or for a total amount not exceeding 10,000 euros (as mentioned, except for the interventions admitted to the Bonus facades), there is no obligation to obtain a certificate of conformity and to certify the adequacy of expenses if the communication of assignment it is sent to the Revenue Agency with effect from 1 January 2022. “

The effect of the anti-fraud decree, in force from 12 November 2021 and merged into the text of the 2022 Budget Law, is therefore limited. In fact, starting from 1 January, in the case of option for invoice discount or credit transfer the requirement of a compliance approval or certification of the adequacy of expenses does not apply to interventions of less than 10 thousand euros and in free construction.

Bonus facades, the exception

The facades bonus is an exception: the interventions falling within the concession do not benefit from the simplification. For this intervention, an extension is foreseen in 2022 with a deduction of 60% (instead of the 90% valid until last year) with theobligation of “ conformity and sworn certification even in the case of small costs “.

Building bonuses, the new model

The Revenue Agency has adjusted the model for communications and now DIY is possible again when it comes to assigning credits up to 10,000 euros, or expenses of any amount that fall within the interventions classified as free building.

Credit transfer, new dates

With the approval of the new model also came one extension of the terms for the communication of the transfer of expenses of 2021: