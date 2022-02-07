Building bonuses, bargain for a few boomerangs for everyone else: 110 is scary

After the squeeze on the assignment of credits in the field of bonus 110 and other home bonuses and after the numerous scams unearthed by the Financial Police, deciding today to start work and enjoy the related tax relief is frightening.

Fear that also invades construction companies, especially small ones, which, following the decree against fraud and the further restrictions imposed by the government to combat cheating, see the way to be able to sell the credits acquired for the works carried out at the client.

The scams in the bonus 110

According to one of the latest investigations, published by Corriere della Sera, 91 yards out of 100, relating to bonus works 110, are irregular. In recent times there are also many construction companies born specifically to scam in the field of home bonuses.

Scams aimed atacquisition of tax credits in the face of building interventions never carried out. Companies that have citizens wishing to carry out works admitted to 110 sign contracts for the assignment of tax credits.

The same citizens found themselves, without their knowledge, invoices issued and never paid. The network also includes complacent professionals who issued compliance visas and sworn statements necessary for the case. Damage to the tax authorities for million eurosin short (see also Shock interceptions on building bonuses and 110: this is why there is the squeeze we all pay).

Citizens and businesses frightened

The 110 bonus and the tools put in place by the government were (and are) excellent for citizens and businesses. As always, however, the entrepreneurial class, the one who thinks themselves the smartest, has once again shown that they deserve little. Always paying the honest ones who had placed a good, indeed excellent, opportunity in the credit transfer and discount on the invoice.

Deciding to carry out work at 110 on one’s home today is therefore more frightening than ever on the one hand i citizens themselves, who fear they may find themselves involved in scams without even realizing it. The hesitation in the works is also accentuated by the fact that even the honest businesses they tend to refuse jobs for which clients ask for a discount on the invoice or credit transfer. These companies, in fact, are then afraid of finding themselves unable to further assign these credits and thus monetize the gain (see also Building bonuses, the extension for the “single” transfer arrives).

