Building bonuses, discounts on invoices and credit assignments remain in 2022 as well

Listen to the audio version of the article

Also this year the budget law ended up at the center of a busy work after the formal approval in the council of ministers. But the technical and political tables that are meeting repeatedly for the final text, expected at this point in the Senate only in the early days of next week, could bring good news.

The first concerns the building bonuses, for which the discount on the invoice and the transferability of the credit reappear even in interventions that do not fall within the super-discount of 110%. Because it took a few hours to understand that the compromise ended in the draft maneuver examined by the government, with the three-year stabilization of the bonuses at 50 and 65% and the annual extension of the facades bonus in a reduced format from 90 to 60%, would have risked a lot during the parliamentary examination.

The objections of the majority, coming first of all from the 5 Star Movement, focused on the farewell to the possibility of directly discounting the subsidy on the invoice and transferring the credit, without waiting for the deductions from the Irpef of the following years. In the text prepared by the government, this mechanism would have survived from 1 January only for the 110 percent super-bonus.

The builders’ anger against the “lightened” bonus

The easing of building bonuses was immediately blasted by the criticisms of the builders and owners gathered in Confedilizia, who spoke of “real decimation of the incentive system”. And it immediately fueled a lively confrontation in the majority, lively to the point of convincing the Mef to drive back and prepare a new text that allows the two alternative options to survive for the whole new life of the bonuses: for a three-year period, therefore, in the case incentives stabilized until 2024.

The return of these mechanisms also aims to mitigate the regressive effect of the bonuses, which are exploitable with deductions only by those who have the liquidity to bear the initial costs and the Irpef capacity to then discount the incentive from taxes. The aim of the new text is to extend the system introduced for the two-year period 2020-21 by the Relaunch decree of last year (article 121 of Legislative Decree 34/2020), which had provided for a discount on the invoice and transferability of the credit for six areas of intervention: recovery of the building stock, energy efficiency interventions, anti-seismic measures, recovery or restoration of facades, installation of photovoltaic systems or columns for charging electric vehicles.