Building bonuses: here’s how the price lists could change

Work is progressing on the decree of the Ministry of Ecological Transition which will have to define the ceilings for interventions linked to building bonuses. After the protests of companies in recent days, following the advances on the contents of the texts circulated in these hours, the goal is to close the provision by Monday 14 February, as sources of the Mite know. Even if other postponements cannot be excluded. Under consideration, for a possible last minute correction, there is above all the issue of the all-inclusive nature of the ceilings. The tables on which the ministry is working, in fact, continue to indicate prices “inclusive of the costs of supply, installation, installation of products and goods, including, where applicable, their disposal, as well as VAT, professional services and of any other complementary work necessary for their implementation “.

The question of the all-inclusive nature of the ceilings

It is a definition, in some ways, dramatic for companies, professionals and clients, because it will lead to a reduction in the expenses that can be deducted. To avoid an earthquake on the market, then, dozens of requests arrived at the ministry. Also because many have pointed out that the perimeter of the processes that fall within this “all-encompassing” is not so certain: there are doubts, for example, about the finishes of the interventions, not explicitly mentioned by the provision. Under analysis, then, there are the individual items included in the tables of the decree which are the result of an intersection of data: to obtain the ceilings, we started from the values ​​of Annex I of the Mise (dated August 2020), and then crossed them with the numbers provided by Enea on the 2021 eco-bonus (65% or 50%) and on the 2021 super bonus.

Having made this intersection, we arrived at the ceilings of the tables which, according to the report of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, “appear to be correlated to the increase in the prices of raw materials and to the heterogeneity, in terms of complexity of realization, of the possible processes”. In some cases, however, even the ceilings indicated in the tables have ended up in the crosshairs of companies, because they are considered too low and not very respectful of the increases that the market has experienced in recent months.

Superbonus block risk

In short, the fear of a blocking effect on the superbonus is very strong: thirty days after its publication in the Official Gazette, in fact, the provision will become the main reference for the declarations of congruity of the costs of energy efficiency works. And, with the values ​​set in the draft provisions, the estimate is that on average 70% of the real market values ​​will be reached. In fact, leaving an important share of the costs to be borne by the clients.

After the words of Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, the controversy continues over the super bonus and fraud related to credit transfer operations, especially from the 5 Star Movement. «We cannot accept speculation, exploitation and incorrect attributions of responsibility. Linking the 2.3 billion euros of tax credits seized for fraud to the 110% superbonus alone is simply a hoax, ”said Mario Turco, vice president of M5S. “Most of the alleged fraud is not for the superbonus but for the bonus facades,” explained the president of Confedilizia, Giorgio Spaziani Testa. At the same time, the corrective on the assignment of credits takes shape, to be included in an amendment to the Milleproroghe decree. The transfers should return multiple, but will be perimeter and in a controlled environment, to reduce the risk of fraud.