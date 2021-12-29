Building bonuses, in some cases you can accumulate them, says the Revenue Agency

Building bonuses have been disbursed in recent months to support the needs of families after and during the pandemic

It is possible to benefit more aid for the house itself and in the same tax period? The answer was the Revenue Agency with answer number 769 published on 10 November 2021. The question was asked by a company that carries out the construction, renovation, management and sale of real estate and which owns, among others , a building, consisting of several real estate units, the subject of a substantial building renovation. The works will mainly concern the internal demolition and renovation of the various units with masonry works and the installation of plasterboard walls, the reconstruction of the electrical and water-sanitary systems, the construction of the coat for the thermal insulation of the walls, the replacement of windows and doors and heating systems, installation of solar panels. The properties in the house are registered as “goods”.

The company would like to benefit from two concessions: the Ecobonus and the Restructuring Bonus. If the Ecobonus is intended for properties of any cadastral category, the Restructuring Bonus can only be requested for residential properties. In addition to the total renovation works, inside the building we would also like to carry out interventions for energy efficiency, i.e. the replacement of air conditioning systems, new fixtures, insulation and installation of photovoltaic panels.

According to what was declared by the Revenue Agency, it is possible to take advantage of the Renovation Bonus and also ofEcobonus as regards the energy efficiency works of the building. In fact, the expenses refer to different types of works, are applied in different ways and for different spending ceilings. Therefore the benefits can be combined with each other.

Interventions with superbonus

The Superbonus is due in the event of thermal insulation interventions on the casings; replacement of the winter air conditioning systems on the common parts; replacement of winter air conditioning systems on single-family buildings or on property units of functionally independent multi-family buildings; anti-seismic interventions: the deduction already provided for by the Sismabonus is raised to 110% for expenses incurred from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021; additional or towed interventions; expenses for interventions carried out together with at least one of the main thermal insulation interventions, replacement of winter air conditioning systems or reduction of seismic risk such as energy efficiency interventions, installation of photovoltaic solar systems, infrastructures for recharging electric vehicles, elimination of architectural barriers (16-bis, letter e) of the TUIR).