Building bonuses, possible anti-fraud interventions: from the traceability of credit transfers to preventive checks on construction sites

Save the market tax credits generated by building bonuses. And avoid that the 4.4 billion scams of euro on 38.4 billion of credit transfers communicated to the Revenue Agency destroy the recovery of the sector. After taking note of the existing flaws in the law and having stopped multiple sales, the government of Mario Draghi is preparing to patch up the embarrassing story of construction bonus fraud with a decree expected in days. Several working hypotheses put on the table by companies and professionals to prevent false invoices from phantom construction sites from turning into cash. There are those who like the National Association of Building Builders proposes the assignment of receivables only between entities supervised by the Bank of Italy. Or who how the Order of Architects suggests “extending the control tools of the Revenue Agency”. Or who, how the European Association of Professionals and Companies (Aepi)imagine sending the notaries on the field to “certify” the existence of the construction sites from which the credits that are transferred to financial intermediaries.

With a real “Fight against ghost construction sites” through a “preventive check of the legality of the interventions” as explained in a hearing in the Senate by the president of AEPI, Mino Dinoi. The proposal of the accountants. For them it is essential to implement “preventive measures to combat illegal behavior” and “facilitate a more immediate and timely traceability interventions related to the tax credits subject to multiple or “chain” sales as they explained Paolo Giugliano, one of the three extraordinary commissioners of the National Council, and by Pasquale Saggese, coordinator of the tax area of ​​the National Foundation of Accountants at the hearing in the budget committee of the Senate. In addition, the accountants have also suggested to the executive to provide for the obligation of a compliance visa, sworn statements and technical certifications also for the activity of free building and for amounts higher than ten thousand euros.

And above all to guarantee one greater interoperability of public databasesin particular between those of the Revenue Agency and those that manage preliminary notifications on construction sites, extending their mandatory nature also to offenses today exempted. Finally, according to the experts, “the opportunity to extend to ordinary building bonuses the rule, already provided for the super bonus, according to which the options for the assignment of credit or the discount on the invoice are subject to the release of status progress of the works which cannot be more than two for each overall intervention, with each stage of progress which must refer to at least 30% of the same intervention“. Should the government opt ​​for the stop to multiple salesfor the accountants it would be at least desirable to provide for the possibility of using the credit in compensation for a period of more than one year.

It’s hard to say what options the government will consider for fourth modification in less than four months to the rules for the transfer of building bonuses. In all likelihood, the aim will be to introduce a tracking system for tax credits to be combined with the selective blocking of sales subsequent to the first to “restart the market, but in a safer way” as explained by the minister of the economy, Daniele Franco. In this way, the aim is to avoid repeating episodes such as those reported at the hearing by the number one of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini. “An example, taken from an investigation already instructed, will be able to better clarify the extent of the offenses perpetrated – explained Ruffini -. Two companies, managed by the same people, have been identified which, through a circular mechanism of false invoices and notices of credit transfers, have generated transactions for hundreds of millions of euros.

Basically the two companies, within a few months, have invoiced each other for advances on works never actually carried out for an amount of approximately 500 million euros “. Undue tax credits have arisen from these transactions, later on monetized with financial intermediaries. “In particular, part of the receivables was transferred to compliant natural persons, mostly with no property and all resident in the same municipality or belonging to the same family group, who then collected the credit value from a financial intermediary” Ruffini specified. And the worst is that in the recovery of the undue credit, the Agency only had the possibility to rely on the original beneficiary. That is, in this case, on a person with no property. With the cash cashed that it had already evaporated.