Building bonuses, risks for owners after credit squeeze

Credit transfer: risks for condominiums

The anti-fraud decree, in force since 12 November, has introduced a very rigorous tightening of the credit assignment and in January it will be converted into law.

However, few are aware of the actual risks that commissioners run. The individual condominiums, in fact, even risk themortgage on the house.

Let’s remember what the anti-fraud decree is and how it works

After the Inland Revenue had discovered alleged fraud on credit assignment for 950 million euros, decree law 157 was issued on 12 November 2021. According to the new legislation, the communication of the transfer of building bonuses implemented for interventions invoiced after 11 November 2021, must also include the compliance visa and thesworn statement from appropriateness of expenses incurred.



Again according to this decree, if the Revenue Agency finds particular criticalities, it can block the transfer for 5 days, and for a maximum of 30 days.

The new rules also provide for the issue, within 30 days of the conversion into law, of a price list for the works valid throughout Italy and to which companies must comply.

The typical situations and the risks that customers run with the assignment of credit

But let’s get to the heart of the issue mentioned at the beginning, talking about the underestimated risks.

The most frequent case is that of overbilling. This happens because the condominiums, knowing that they have to pay only part of the work, also accept excessively inflated estimates, which therefore generate tax credits in excess of the work actually carried out.

Another case already revealed is that of works entrusted to consortia of companies which then did not keep their word, but which in any case issued the invoices for the generation and transfer of the tax credit.

The Tax Authority has 5 years to carry out the checks and, even in the event that there is an appeal to tax justice, it can register mortgage on the same properties. In the meantime, in this time frame, fraudulent companies and / or professionals will most likely have already changed their name or will have gone bankrupt.

Finally, it should be remembered that, for real estate subsidies, the cash criterion is applied to clients, but invoices alone are not enough. However, the works must be completed, otherwise the tax authorities have the right to recover the amounts already recognized.

Faced with this picture, the absolute need to carefully choose the professionals to whom to turn and entrust the work seems clear.