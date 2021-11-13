Building bonuses, sprints to reactivate credit transfer and invoice discount

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sale and discount on the invoice: new communication model and new technical specifications. The Revenue Agency, after the blocking of the telematic channels dedicated to the communications of the options, quickly takes action. And he is preparing for a weekend sprint that should bring the situation back to normal over the next week, that of November 15th.

The problem, anticipated by the Sole 24 Ore on Friday 12 November, was born with the sudden extension, with the decree on preventive controls (Legislative Decree 157/2021), of the compliance visa (and of the asseverations of the fairness of prices) to all building bonuses: not only, therefore, the superbonus (as it had been until now) but also the renovations, the facade bonus, the eco-bonus.

Fight against abuse

A maneuver considered necessary to prevent abuse and fraud which, however, also had the side effect of forcing the financial administration to temporarily suspend the platform through which the sale of discounts is managed, together with all the related options.

On Friday, the Agency then announced an extraordinary maintenance of the IT platform, explaining that “work is underway” for the adaptation “to the new regulatory provisions”.

The first result of these works was seen already in the evening, when the new model for communicating the options for the transfer of credit or for the discount on the invoice was made available. A model that obviously takes into account the changes introduced by Legislative Decree 157/2021. And along with the model also come the technical specifications and instructions for compiling. An essential package to restart the platform.