Building bonuses, the new model is ready. 10 more days for the transfer of credits in the transitional period

The new model is available, with the related instructions and technical specifications, which taxpayers will be able to use from today to communicate the options of assignment or discount on the invoice relating to building bonuses in light of the changes introduced by the 2022 Budget Law (Law No. 234 / 2021) and the Sostegni Ter decree (Legislative Decree no. 4/2022). Starting from February 4, 2022, once the software update operations have been completed, the new model can be used for interventions for a total amount not exceeding 10 thousand euros and for work in free construction, without the need for a compliance visa. Furthermore, with a Faq published yesterday evening, the Agency announced that there are 10 more days to transmit the communication of assignment for the credits affected by the transitional regulations provided for by the Sostegni-ter decree. No longer by February 6th, therefore, but until the 16th of the same month. Given the technical time required to adapt the software that allows electronic transmission, in fact, the deadline by which taxpayers can send the communication of the option is extended to February 16 (i.e. before February 17) instead of February 6 (i.e. previously to February 7, 2022) as required by the Sostegni ter decree. The extension, anticipated in yesterday’s Faq, will be the subject of a subsequent Provision by the Director of the Agency.

The new model – The updated model, together with the instructions and technical specifications, was approved with a provision signed yesterday by the Director of the Revenue Agency, which replaces the provision of 8 August 2020. In particular, the model takes into account the changes introduced for the interventions subject to option and on the obligation to affix the approval of compliance with the communication. Furthermore, the communication model and the technical specifications have been adapted to manage all the cases of transfer of the residual deduction installments not used, in relation to the interventions on the common parts of the buildings. The updates will be progressively made available starting from the communications of the options sent from 4 and 24 February 2022 for interventions aimed at overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers in existing buildings. Finally, considering that the pre-filled tax return will be made available starting from 30 April 2022, to allow taxpayers and intermediaries to have a longer period of time to transmit the communications of the options, the provision provides that for the expenses incurred in 2021, and for the remaining unused installments of the deductions relating to expenses incurred in 2020, the communication must be sent by 7 April 2022, instead of by 16 March.

10 more days for the communication of the assignment of credits in the “transitional period” – Article 28 of the Sostegni-ter decree (decree-law no. 4 of January 27, 2022) eliminated the possibility of making credit transfers subsequent to the first for the Superbonus and other transferable bonuses. In practice, starting from January 27, 2022, it is possible to make only one transfer, without the possibility of further “chain” transfers. However, a transitional period is envisaged, for which credits that – as of February 7, 2022 – have already been subject to a discount on the invoice or credit transfer, may be subject to a further and only transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries. All this provided that, before February 7, 2022, the communication was sent to the Revenue Agency, regardless of the number of sales that took place before this date. Now, in consideration of the technical times necessary for the adaptation of the software that allows the electronic transmission of the communication of the options, a provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency, soon to be issued, will extend the deadline before the date from 7 February to 17 February 2022 which the Communications for the options relating to the facilitated interventions for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 must be sent. Therefore, the transitional rules apply to the assigned credits for which the relative communication to the Revenue Agency is validly sent before February 17 2022 (i.e. by February 16, 2022).