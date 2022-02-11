Building bonuses, the Revenue Agency: “4.4 billion of non-existent loans identified so far”

“A worrying picture” and an eloquent fact: so far they have been identified 4.4 billion in non-existent tax credits. The director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffiniin a hearing in the Senate on the Sostegni Ter decree thus describes the situation created in recent months around the boom of building bonusesfrom Superbonus. In Parliament practically all political forces are pressing to change the anti-fraud tightening launched by government with the limitations on credit assignments, which in fact they have stuck thousands of interventions. In front of Budget Commission from building Madama who is examining the measure, the property owners of Confedilizia they craftsmen gathered in Cna, Confartigianato and Confapi have asked for a return to the possibility of sale multiple of the credit to unblock the situation that arose immediately after the approval of the squeeze. The ball now passes to the governmentwhich – between the ‘stamp’ of the Revenue Agency or transfers allowed only between supervised subjects from the Bank of Italy – will have to quickly find a equilibrium between fighting at fraud and the needs of the economy.

Read Also Building bonuses, homeowners in limbo after the credit transfer stopped: “Let’s go ahead with the bank overdraft”

The Revenue Agency “in the years 2020 and 2021, made a total of, by bank transfer or tax credit, non-repayable contributions for an amount of 24.9 billion euroscorresponding to more than 7.8 million transfers or tax credit acknowledgments “, stated Ruffini, underlining that the Sostegni Ter decree” provides additional funds“. “Up to now, the business of analyses And check conduct made it possible to identify,Revenue Agency and to Finance police, a total amount of non-existent tax credits referred to in articles 119 and following of the Relaunch Decree of 4.4 billion euro “. To the December 31, 2021, “The first sales and discounts on invoices communicated to the Revenue Agency through the specific platform amounted to almost 4.8 million; for a total value of over 38.4 billion euros“.

Read Also Building bonuses: towards the return to multiple assignments, but only to authorized institutions

Of the 4.4 billion frauds, 2.3 billion I am the subject of preventive seizures by the Guardia di Finanza, which at the hearing explained how the most recurrent scams concern construction work not started and receivables subject to various assignments’chain‘, a system created just for get in the way controls and that the government wants to limit. Others “160 million euros They were suspended and discarded by the Agency on the ‘credit transfer’ platform, due to the provisions introduced with the Anti-fraud decreewhich allows the Agency to do so preventive check in the presence of risk profiles “. The analysis and control activity carried out by the Revenue Agency, explained Ruffini, to which the reports of citizens unwitting victims of scams, “has brought out a worrying general picture”. They found “serious irregularities related to creation, including by criminal organizations branched throughout the national territory, of non-existent tax credits for amounts of several billion euros which, after articulated concatenations of assignments to intermediary companies and individuals, have been in part monetized with credit institutions or other financial intermediaries. In some cases, the proceeds of fraud were conveyed abroad“.

The circulation of tax credits, continued Ruffini, “if implemented through a supply chain particularly articulated and expertly simulated, it makes complex for the financial intermediary to evaluate, in the exercise of ordinary professional diligence, the lawfulness of the operation, with the risk of taking part accidentally to fraudulent conduct, also contiguous to the recycling of money. In fact, with regard to a credit subject to multiple assignments, a check carried out only against the last assignee who requests its monetization may prove to be substantially ineffective. In any case, it can be revealed as not everybody financial intermediaries have been damaged“, Concludes Ruffini.